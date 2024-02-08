Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date

    Xiaomi is set to launch its latest flagship series, the Xiaomi 14, globally on February 25, including the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, with speculation surrounding the debut of the top-tier Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Just in time for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Xiaomi is scheduled to unveil its newest flagship series, the Xiaomi 14, on a worldwide scale on February 25. There has been conjecture that the top-tier Xiaomi 14 Ultra will also be unveiled at the same event as the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro.

    In a message on the social networking site X, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun acknowledged this amazing breakthrough, generating excitement among tech aficionados throughout the globe.

    The groundbreaking HyperOS user interface, which is new to the Xiaomi 14 series and represents a major improvement in user experience, was first revealed in China in October 2023. The company's technological competence will be showcased on a worldwide scale through the global debut.

    One of the series' attractions, according to reports, is the rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is anticipated to be the top model in the range. The Ultra edition, which was recently found on Geekbench with the model number 24030PN60G, is expected to be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with an Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. 

    The gadget is ready to run HyperOS, an Android 14-based operating system that offers a modern and fluid user experience.There are rumours that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will include a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is one example of a security feature that might provide improved data protection.

    With a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 main sensor at the centre of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's quad rear camera configuration, photography aficionados can anticipate an exceptional photographic experience. With a 5,180mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless and 90W cable charging, the gadget is designed to satisfy consumers who want ease and speed.

    Meanwhile, the global variants of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are anticipated to mirror their Chinese counterparts in specifications.
     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
