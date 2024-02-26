Xiaomi 14 with Leica cameras goes global; 5 things to know before buying it

Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in October last year . Xiaomi 14 is confirmed to go official in India on March 7. It runs on HyperOS interface. 5 things you should know before buying the latest Xiaomi smartphone.

The Xiaomi 14 was released worldwide on Sunday, February 25, one day prior to the start of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The flagship phone from the Chinese company has an LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Leica-branded triple back camera set with a Summilux lens is a feature of the Xiaomi 14. The phone is compatible with 90W HyperCharge wired charging and has an IP68 classification for water and dust protection. Alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 was introduced in China last year.

Amazing Display

With an adjustable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200x2,670 pixels) display with 460ppi pixel density, the Xiaomi 14 dual SIM (nano +e-SIM) operates on the HyperOS interface, which is based on Android 14. The screen is touted to provide up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, compatibility for HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection is applied to the screen, and 3D curved glass is coated on the back. It is equipped with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Superb camera qualities

The Xiaomi 14 sports a triple back camera array with a Summilux lens under the Leica brand for optics. A 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor with f//1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with Leica's 75mm floating lens technology, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 115-degree field of view make up the camera system. There includes a 32-megapixel in-display front camera for selfies and video chats. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punch cutout in the center of the display.

Battery

With the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi has included a 4,610mAh battery that supports both 50W and 90W wireless charging. The 90W HyperCharge technology has a stated charging duration of 31 minutes from zero to one hundred percent. Measuring 152.8x71.5x8.20 mm, the phone weighs 193 grams.

Price and storage

The Xiaomi 14's single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at €999. It is available in White, Jade Green, and Black colors. According to reports, the phone would cost less after bank discounts and will retail for less than Rs. 75,000 in India.

When can you buy it?

On March 7, Xiaomi 14 is expected to officially launch in the Indian market. In addition to being offered for sale on Flipkart, it will be sold on Amazon. It is anticipated that the Indian version would have comparable specs to the international counterpart. Recall that the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage option of the Xiaomi 14 was priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) when it was first released in China in October of last year.