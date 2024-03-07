Vivo V30, 'slimmest phone of 2024', launched in India; Check features, price & more

Two handsets including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were revealed at the launch event. As revealed by the company, the Vivo V30 smartphone will be slimmest phone of 2024, and will flaunt some amazing key features and specifications. Take a look at it.

Tech giant Vivo has finally launched its most anticipated V-series smartphones in India today on Thursday, 7 March 2024. Two handsets including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were revealed at the launch event. As revealed by the company, the Vivo V30 smartphone will be slimmest phone of 2024, and will flaunt some amazing key features and specifications

Better cameras and the elegant V-Series design are features of the new V30 series. With the tiniest body to date and a powerful 5000 mAh battery, it represents a significant advancement in smartphone technology. For the first time in the V series, the Vivo V30 Pro has also teamed with ZEISS, enhancing smartphone portrait photography.

Take a look why this is the most awaited smartphone of 2024:

Camera is the main focus

The Vivo V30 is primarily concerned with providing superior camera performance. With its 50MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and 50MP (VCS) True Color Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization, it offers an astounding 199% ultra-wide-angle viewpoint. It has a 50MP Eye AF Group Selfie camera for high-quality selfies, just like the V30 Pro.

Amazing display

Weighing 186g, the V30 has a 3D borderless curved display and a svelte 7.45 mm design. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.78-inch, 1.5K (2800–1260) 3D curved AMOLED display provides sharp images even in direct sunlight. It has a 5000 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, which together provide long-lasting performance and endurance.

OS and other details

Operating on FunTouch OS 14, both smartphones are guaranteed to get security upgrades for four years and three generations of Android updates. They are produced in Vivo's Greater Noida, India, plant.

Colours

There will be three color options for the standard Vivo V30: Andaman Blue, Peacock Green (which changes color), and Classic Black.

Storage and pricing

There will be three different storage options available: 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage for Rs 33,999, 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage for Rs 35,999, and 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage for Rs 37,999.

When will it be available?

Pre-orders for both V30 series models are open as of right now, and the official launch date is March 14, 2024, at Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and other affiliated retail locations. Customers who buy the V30 series will also be eligible for exclusive deals.