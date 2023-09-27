Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia; steal iPhone 15 series, iPads & more (WATCH)

    Groups of teenagers ransacked an Apple store in US's Philadelphia on Tuesday looting iPhones, iPads, and other products, stuffing them into plastic bags before fleeing. The teens, reportedly more than a hundred in number, also attacked other stores before the police showed up.

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia steal iPhone 15 series iPads more WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Groups of teenagers ransacked an Apple store in US's Philadelphia on Tuesday looting iPhones, iPads, and other products, stuffing them into plastic bags before fleeing. The teens, reportedly more than a hundred in number, also attacked other stores before the police showed up. Police officers can be seen attempting to apprehend the looters as they run wild through the shops in social media videos of the event. The looters are wearing Halloween masks. 

    An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.  According to NBC10 Philadelphia, which quoted a police officer, more than 100 individuals who seemed to be teens ransacked a Lululemon store.

    Several videos released on social media showed hooded, masked individuals racing out of Lululemon and police officers seizing some of them and tackling them to the pavement.

    There were no early reports of injuries, however according to CBS Philadelphia, a security guard was abused at the Foot Locker. The judge's dismissal of murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window on Tuesday was the subject of a peaceful protest before the flash mob-style ransacking.

    The thefts also happened on the same day that Target announced it would close nine stores across four states, including three in the San Francisco Bay Area and one in New York City's East Harlem, citing threats to the safety of its employees and customers from theft and organised retail crime.

    Due to the delay in acquiring their recently released Apple iPhone 15, two clients at an electronics store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar market reportedly used physical aggression towards store personnel in a prior incident.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro Buds Pro Power 65 GaN Charger launched check price details features more gcw

    CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro, Buds Pro & Power 65 GaN Charger launched

    Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 34399 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Check deal details gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 34,399 ahead of Flipkart sale 2023; Check deal details

    Apple macOS 14 Sonoma released Here is how you can download it gcw

    Apple macOS 14 Sonoma released: Here's how you can download it

    Flipkart Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Nothing Phone 1 to be priced below Rs 25000 here is what we know gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Nothing Phone (1) to be priced below Rs 25,000?

    3 best offers on Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 you cant miss gcw

    3 best offers on Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 you can't miss

    Recent Stories

    Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know RKK

    Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know about the show

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH snt

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH

    Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess rkn eai

    Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Commander Joe Bidens canine, strikes again: Bites secret service agent, 11th incident this year AJR

    Commander, Joe Biden's canine, strikes again: Bites secret service agent, 11th incident this year

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon