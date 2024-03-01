Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more

    Pre-order for Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G from Amazon, Realme's website, and mainline stores start from February 29 and will continue till March 5. Sale of Realme 12 5G series begins on March 6 with limited offers till March 10.
     

    Realme 12 5G Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Realme has announced that the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G will both launch in India on March 6. Pre-orders for the Realme 12 series are now available from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, with limited-time deals of up to Rs 3,000 promised.

    Preorders are accepted for the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G on Amazon, Realme's own website, and in-store. The two gadgets may be pre-ordered starting on February 29 at 2:00 PM and ending on March 5. In the meanwhile, limited-edition Realme 12 5G series will be on sale starting at 3 p.m. on March 6 and running through March 10.

    Customers who pre-order the Realme 12+ 5G will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 bank offer and Rs 1,000 price offer on the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 1,000 bank offer on the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Customers will also be eligible for a year of screen damage insurance on the Realme website and a year of whole mobile protection on Flipkart.

    Customers who pre-order the Realme 12 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will receive a Rs 2,000 voucher, while those who pre-order the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will receive a Rs 1,000 coupon. In addition, Realme is providing the same one-year protection against screen damage and mobile damage as the Realme 12+ 5G.

    Prior to this, Realme had already said that the future Realme 12+ 5G will include a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor with up to a 2x sensor zoom and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor.

    It has also been announced that the Realme 12+ 5G would include a 120Hz AMOLED screen with the newest Rainwater Smart Touch functionality, enabling customers to utilize their smartphone with wet or dry hands.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style with wife Priscilla Chan in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS)

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6; Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India Check what's new features price & more gcw

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India; Check what's new, features, price & more

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    Recent Stories

    Taiwan largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected snt

    Taiwan's largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan case vkp

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan case

    Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row AJR

    Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch) RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch)

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration anr

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon