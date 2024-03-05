Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 6

    Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G set to launch in India on March 6, adding competition in sub- Rs 25,000 segment. Leaks reveal pricing and color options as pre-booking offers are available with benefits.

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 6 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

    The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 6, and are likely to bring more competition to the sub- Rs 25,000 price segment. A fresh leak, nevertheless, has made reference to the Realme 12 series before tomorrow's official unveiling. Notably, Realme had already begun accepting preorders for these smartphones, offering customers a plethora of advantages for preordering these soon-to-be released gadgets.

    Here's what you can expect from Realme 12 series

    A previous leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav said that the Realme 12+ 5G will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that might handle a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition to the previously announced 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with OIS, the smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. To meet all of the demands for video calling and selfies, the Realme 12 Pro+ is probably going to include a 16MP selfie sensor on the front.


    It is possible that the forthcoming Realme smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC rapid charging. In the meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G could be able to utilize the Realme UI skin to run the most recent version of Android 14, which is version 14.

    The Realme 12+ 5G's punch-hole-style notch at the top has already been confirmed by Realme's teaser, but the source also mentioned that the newest mid-ranger would have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    What about Realme 12 series' price?

    A leak from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests that the Realme 12 5G's 8GB RAM/128GB storage model might cost Rs18,999. Additionally, the leak claimed that Twilight Purple and Woodland Green will be the available colors for the next mid-range smartphone in India. Furthermore, the leak suggested that the Realme 12+ 5G's 8GB RAM/256GB storage model may cost Rs 22,999. In India, the smartphone can come in navigator beige and pioneer green color options.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a Assembled in Chennai, check out budget-friendly smartphone specifications price gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a is here! Assembled in Chennai, check out firm's budget-friendly smartphone

    Apple slashes MacBook Air M2 price in India, you can get discount upto Rs 20,000; Check out deal gcw

    Apple slashes MacBook Air M2 price in India, you can get discount upto Rs 20,000; Check out deal

    Nothing Phone 2a launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect? gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 15-inch models with M3 chipset unveiled in India; Check features, price & more gcw

    Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 15-inch models with M3 chipset unveiled in India; Check features, price & more

    Apple may not host Spring Event this year; new iPad Pro, MacBook Air M3 likely to get soft launch gcw

    Apple may not host Spring Event this year; new iPad Pro, MacBook Air M3 likely to get soft launch

    Recent Stories

    Sandeshkhali case: Bengal refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI, matter in top court gcw

    Sandeshkhali case: West Bengal police refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

    Pro Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha Tejasvi Surya alleges prime accused Mohammad Iltaz a close aide of Rahul Gandhi gcw

    'Pakistan Zindabad' row: Prime suspect's closeness to Rahul Gandhi explains delay in action, alleges BJP

    cricket Warning against fake accounts: Sarfaraz Khan's father exposes scams targeting aspiring cricketers osf

    Warning against fake accounts: Sarfaraz Khan's father exposes scams targeting aspiring cricketers

    Tamil Nadu state film awards announced for 2015: R Madhavan, Jyothika win best actor, actress NIR

    Tamil Nadu state film awards announced for 2015: R Madhavan, Jyothika win best actor, actress

    International Women's Day 2024: 6 unique gift ideas to make her smile gcw eai

    International Women's Day 2024: 6 unique gift ideas to make her smile

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon