OnePlus 12R display, battery details officially revealed ahead of January 23 launch

OnePlus says the 12R has the biggest battery it's ever put into a phone - indeed the 5,500mAh capacity is around 2% bigger than the one in the OnePlus 12. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset could power the device. The device might boast up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Fans have been tempted with a first look at the OnePlus 12 as the countdown to the much awaited launch event on January 23 has begun. Among the revelations, OnePlus has officially disclosed pivotal details regarding the OnePlus 12R. Employing a fourth-generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display, OnePlus remains tight-lipped about the screen's dimensions, despite leaks suggesting a generous 6.78-inch panel.

The 12R is expected to include a massive 5,500mAh battery pack, surpassing the powerhouses of prior OnePlus models and creating a new standard in the brand's history. Although further details are yet unknown, fans can expect to get a full rundown on January 4, which is when the OnePlus Ace series is expected to be revealed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 series: You can now pre-book it; global launch on January 17

Following up on reports pertaining to the OnePlus Ace 3, which is allegedly interchangeable with the OnePlus 12R, a plethora of detailed details have emerged. According to reports, there will be a 6.78-inch display that will use the state-of-the-art LTPO 4.0 technology to dynamically optimise refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz—a remarkable achievement in energy optimisation.

The gadget could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The device may include 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Rumour has it that a triple rear camera setup—an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a high-resolution 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor—will be shown soon, promising a treat for camera fans. A 5,500mAh battery that is strengthened by 100W rapid charging may power the powerhouse, which would provide long-lasting performance.

It is expected that the OnePlus 12R will be available in Gold, Iron Grey, and Cool Blue colour options at launch.

Also Read | You can get Google Drive storage for Rs 35 in India: Who are eligible? How it works?