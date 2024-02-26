Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nothing reveals first look of Phone 2a ahead of India launch on March 5; Check out 'unboxing' video (WATCH)

    Nothing is gearing up to launch its most affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India on March 5. The phone features a signature transparent design, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and up to 12GB of RAM.
     

    Nothing is getting ready to release the Nothing Phone 2(a), its most affordable smartphone to date, in India on March 5. The business has now shown the design of its third smartphone, which is expected to arrive soon, as anticipation for it grows. Nothing has released a computer-generated image (CGI) film featuring the white Nothing Phone 2A as a teaser for the pre-launch promotion.

    Rumors that the business will drop the functionality for the Phone 2A have been put to rest by the CGI film, which verifies the characteristic Nothing translucent design with a glyph interface. Two camera sensors on the rear also have an eye-like shape, evoking memories of the future robots in Pixar's films.

    Beyond the appearance, there has been no prior confirmation that the phone's MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which is specially created for it, would power it. The Dimensity-powered tablet has been promised by the business to have an outstanding AnTuTu benchmark score of over 741,000. It has also been reported that the phone has up to 12GB of RAM, with Nothing's RAM boost function allowing users to add up to 8GB of RAM.

    According to sources, the Phone (2a) would reportedly be available in two color options: grey/black and white, which the most recent teaser confirmed. This is in line with Nothing's history of providing both lighter and darker shades for its gadgets. There are also rumors that the Phone 2a does not allow wireless charging.

    The Phone (2a) is anticipated to have small bezels, in keeping with Nothing's dedication to elegant design, even though the display's specifications are still unknown in the images. The controls for volume and power will be shown in contrasting hues. To provide a little visual intrigue, the teaser features a black button on the white edition.

    Nothing intends to launch the CMF Buds and the CMF Neckband Pro in India in addition to the smartphone. Although there isn't much information about these items yet, leaks indicate they could include cutting-edge capabilities to meet a range of customer demands.

