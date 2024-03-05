Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nothing Phone 2a launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    With an interesting design and powerful set of specifications, the Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to target the mid-range segment. According to a recent video shared by the CEO Carl Pei, the anticipated price of the Nothing Phone (2a) in India is around Rs 25,000.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Following several leaks and rumors, Nothing is prepared to release the Nothing Phone 2, a cheap phone, on the market(a). The Nothing Phone 2(a), with its intriguing look and potent collection of features, is anticipated to go for the mid-range market. It is thought to be less expensive than the Nothing Phones (2a) and (1).

    Like all of its earlier versions, the phone will have a translucent design, and Nothing has also integrated the glyph interface in its budget phone. Aside from that, the phone sports a boxy design and rear-facing cameras. The bezels on the display are symmetrical. 

    Nothing Phone 2a launch time and where to watch: 

    Today at 5 PM IST, Nothing Phone (2a) will be made available in India. The event will be streamed live on the company's social media accounts. For anyone who would want to witness the unveiling live, the link is provided below.

    Nothing Phone 2a expected price:

    The CEO Carl Pei recently published a video in which he stated that the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to cost about Rs 25,000 in India. In comparison to its predecessor, the Phone (1), which debuted in 2022 at a price of Rs 32,999, this makes it more cheap.

    What can you expect from Nothing Phone 2a?

    Firstly, it might boast a large 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, offering crisp visuals and smooth transitions with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is probably going to have symmetrical bezels for a captivating viewing experience and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

    It has been established that the phone's internal processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, provides effective performance and seamless multitasking. It will be powered by NothingOS 2.5, the most recent version of Android 14, which offers consumers an easy-to-use interface.kart will handle the online sales of the phone.

    The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to include a 4,500mAh battery that can handle 45W fast charging. This means you'll be able to use your phone for longer periods of time and spend less time waiting for it to charge.

    Regarding photography, it is rumored that the Nothing Phone (2a) will have two cameras on its back: a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. This combination should provide amazing images under different lighting circumstances. A 32MP front-facing camera for crisp selfies and video calls may also be there. All things considered, the Nothing Phone (2a) appears to be a promising choice for fans of smartphones searching for a strong yet reasonably priced gadget.

