    Nothing Phone 2(a) design leaked, phone likely to skip Glyph interface

    The design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2(a) has been leaked, revealing a departure from the company's iconic Glyph Interface. The absence of the Glyph Interface might be an intentional move to distinguish the mid-range Phone (2(a)) from its flagship counterparts.
     

    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    Ahead of its official release, some fascinating information on the design of the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2(a) has been released. Building on the primary features we unveiled in December 2023. The leaked render features the back panel of the Phone 2a, revealing a radical redesign—skipping the Glyph Lightning interface that both the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 are known for. This could be big potential change, and differs from anything else that we have seen so far.

    Being a London-based digital firm, Nothing is now known for its distinctive smartphone designs. Their Phone (1) and Phone (2) have semi-transparent back panels. The Phone 2(a), on the other hand, defies this custom by presenting a drastically altered rear panel. The Phone 2(a) has two camera lenses in the upper left corner, along with a large circular element at the top, unlike its predecessors that had circular lines.

    Notably missing is the iconic Glyph Interface, a distinctive feature of previous Nothing models. Although initial renders suggested LED lights on the back panel, it appears these may have been based on pre-production samples.

    There have been reports indicating that the Nothing Phone 2a would contain two cameras: a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN9 sensor with a 1/1.5-inch sensor size and 1.0-micron pixel size. Conversely, a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide lens with a 1/2.76-inch sensor size may serve as the backup ultrawide lens. In addition, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 CPU is anticipated to power it, and an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is anticipated.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 3:13 PM IST
