Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far

    The Moto Razr 50 will be officially launched in India on September 9 . The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with HDR10+ support . It features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP wide lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Motorola made the Razr 50 Ultra official a month ago and now it is already on track to launch the vanilla Razr 50 in India. The smartphone manufacturer claims that on September 9, the Razr 50 will be on sale in India. Prior to its release, the forthcoming smartphone is also advertised on Amazon. It is anticipated that Motorola will have one of the brightest displays in the Razr 50.

    The 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED Moto Razr 50 is anticipated to be a contemporary interpretation of the traditional flip phone. With the potential to support HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of about 3000 nits, this screen would be perfect for watching media even in brightly lit spaces. At a refresh rate of 120 Hz, transitions and scrolling might be seamless, and visuals with a density of 413 pixels per inch and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels could be bright and clear.

    It is expected that the cover display would include a 3.6-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1700 nits to guarantee clarity and responsiveness. Gorilla Glass Victus may also be used to protect the cover display, enhancing the design's robustness.

    A variety of materials are rumoured to be used in the phone's construction, including an aluminium frame with a stainless steel hinge, a silicone polymer back, a glass front when folded, and a plastic front when unfurled. Additionally, it could have an IPX8 water resistance certification, which would enable it to withstand immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. When unfurled, the Razr 50 weighs around 188.4 grammes and has a thin profile that is about 7.3 mm thick.

    A dual-camera configuration on the back is anticipated, perhaps featuring a 50MP wide lens with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens. A 32MP front camera with support for 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the front and back cameras may be featured for selfies.

    The phone is probably running Android 14 and powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300X processor. 256GB with 8GB RAM and 512GB with 12GB RAM are two possible combinations for storage. It is possible to get 30W wired and 15W wireless charging with a 4200 mAh battery. Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC are expected to be among the connectivity capabilities. Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange are possible colour possibilities.

