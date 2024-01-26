Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount; Here's how much it may cost you

    Motorola has slashed the prices of its Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra foldable phones by up to Rs 20,000. The premium devices boast impressive specifications and are now available at reduced prices.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    If you intend to get a foldable phone, you ought to look at the Motorola Razr series' promotions. The Razr 40 Ultra and the Moto Razr 40 are now available for Rs 20,000 less. Recall that the Moto Razr 40 Ultra retailed for Rs 89,999 at launch. The cost will now just be Rs 69,999, though. The Moto Razr 40, which was previously priced at Rs 49,999, is now available for a reduction of Rs 10,000.

    Moto Razr 40 Ultra specifications

    A premium foldable phone, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra has an amazing 6.9-inch P-OLED display with an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate for unmatched graphics. When it is unfolded, the large canvas allows you to multitask and enjoy immersive entertainment, while the small 3.6-inch external display keeps you informed and connected when you're out and about.

    The lightning-fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU powers this beauty, guaranteeing flawless performance even for taxing workloads. With the help of Android 13's dual back camera system and high-resolution selfie lens, you can take amazing pictures and movies. With the addition of 30W rapid charging, the 3800mAh battery lasts you the entire day. 

    Additionally, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is a striking option for the contemporary tech enthusiast due to its sleek appearance and availability in three different colours. It is as powerful as it is fashionable.

    Motorola Razr 40

    With the arrival of the Motorola Razr 40, a phone that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 remarkably well and has a small cover display, Motorola is creating a stir. With a 2:1 aspect ratio, this little OLED cover display is only 1.5 inches in size. Despite its little size, it offers a convenient area for users to view call and app alerts while on the go.

    The Motorola Razr 40 has characteristics that are comparable to some of the usual features of other state-of-the-art Motorola Edge phones. It is important to note that the phone lacks an audio jack, but it makes up for it with speakers that support Dolby Atmos, providing a full and deep sound experience. The Razr 40 has good connectivity, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.
     

