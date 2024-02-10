iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of February 22 launch

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO had announced last month that its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone will make its debut in India on 22 February. Earlier in December, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in China along with its vanilla variant in the month of December.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO said last month that the Neo 9 Pro will launch in India on February 22. Along with its vanilla counterpart, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was introduced in China earlier in December.

Prior to its introduction in India, iQOO has officially revealed some important features about its future premium mid-range smartphone, such as the chipset and camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a proprietary Q1 supercomputing chipset for improved gaming performance is confirmed to power the smartphone. In addition, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP IMX 920 main sensor with OIS will be included in the high-end mid-range smartphone.

According to an Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the smartphone would have a 5,150mAh battery and enable 120W fast charging. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, which means it can be used to rapidly charge other devices like smartphones or laptops that accept the PD protocol at up to 65W.

According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, citing a screengrab of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro product page, the smartphone would be priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option and Rs 34,999 with a ₹Rs ,000 bank discount.

Because of its low pricing, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to compete with smartphones such as the OnePlus 12R, which recently went on sale in India.

Pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has started. Users may reserve the smartphone by paying a refundable Rs1,000, which includes a 2-year warranty and launch day discounts.