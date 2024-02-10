Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of February 22 launch

    Chinese smartphone maker iQOO had announced last month that its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone will make its debut in India on 22 February. Earlier in December, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in China along with its vanilla variant in the month of December.

    Prior to its introduction in India, iQOO has officially revealed some important features about its future premium mid-range smartphone, such as the chipset and camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a proprietary Q1 supercomputing chipset for improved gaming performance is confirmed to power the smartphone. In addition, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP IMX 920 main sensor with OIS will be included in the high-end mid-range smartphone.

    According to an Amazon landing page for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the smartphone would have a 5,150mAh battery and enable 120W fast charging. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, which means it can be used to rapidly charge other devices like smartphones or laptops that accept the PD protocol at up to 65W.

    According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, citing a screengrab of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro product page, the smartphone would be priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option and Rs 34,999 with a ₹Rs ,000 bank discount. 

    Because of its low pricing, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to compete with smartphones such as the OnePlus 12R, which recently went on sale in India.

    Pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has started. Users may reserve the smartphone by paying a refundable Rs1,000, which includes a 2-year warranty and launch day discounts.

