    iQOO 12 series likely to launch on November 7; battery & colour options leaked

    iQOO 12 Pro could pack 4,980mAh battery. They might carry a triple rear camera setup. iQOO 12 series is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

    iQOO 12 series likely to launch on November 7 battery colour options leaked
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    The iQOO 12 series may come very soon. Although the Vivo sub-brand has not yet officially confirmed the date, a recent leak indicates that the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will launch on November 7. The iQOO 11 series replacements are rumoured to be available in three distinct hues. It is anticipated that the iQOO 12 will include a 4,880mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is anticipated to power the iQOO 12 series. Up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM are reportedly included.

    Known tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will debut in China on November 7. They are said to be available in black, red, and white colour options.

    Citing a purported UFCS listing of the devices, another source, Digital Chat Station, suggested the iQOO 12 lineup's battery and charging specifications. The standard iQOO 12 will include a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery that supports 120W rapid charging, according to the source. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 Pro could come with a bigger 4,980mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 120W cable fast charging.

    Based on previous reports, the iQOO 12 series could launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which has not yet been revealed. It is reported to provide 1TB of storage and up to 24GB of RAM. They might come pre-installed with Android 14 and include Samsung E7 AMOLED screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It's also stated that their bodies are made of metal.

    The iQOO 12 series is expected to include three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an OmniVision OV50H sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
