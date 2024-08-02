Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at Rs 89,999

Honor Magic 6 Pro has been launched in India and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset, 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED, triple camera setup. Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available in 2 colour variants: Black and Epi Green. It will go on sale from Amazon.in, offline stores and Honor's own website from August 15.

Honor has launched its latest flagship smartphone in India, the Magic 6 Pro with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, LPTO OLED display, 5,600mAh battery and 66W wireless charging. The phone will compete with other top devices on the market, such as the OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, and iPhone 15.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: A look at its features

The 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED Floating Screen on the Honour Magic 6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1280x2800 pixels. It has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, 4320 Hz high frequency PWM dimming, and Dolby Vision compatibility. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU in the Honour flagship is partnered with an Adreno 750 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive activities. Up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM are supported.

A 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 180MP periscope telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom comprise the Magic 6 Pro's triple camera configuration. A 50MP front-facing camera and a 3D depth shooter that supports 3D face unlocking are located on the front.

The phone has a 5,600mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly for 66W or quickly at 80W. It is powered by Android 14 and comes with Magic UI 8.0. Honour is guaranteed 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security fixes. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual stereo speaker system, IP68 dust and water resistance, and dual speaker arrangement are all included with the Magic 6 Pro.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Price and availability

Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available in 2 colour variants: Black and Epi Green. The phone is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model. It will go on sale from Amazon.in, offline stores and Honor's own website from August 15.



