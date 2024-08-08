Fully charged battery in 5 minutes? 300W fast charging coming with THIS upcoming smartphone

If the information shared by the tipster is accurate, Realme's next phone may also be IP69 rated, making it resistant to water and dust. Furthermore, it may feature 300W wired charging, allowing the phone's battery to be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 3 minutes and fully charged in 5 minutes.

These days, smartphone charging speeds have really gotten insane, allowing you to get from 0% to 100% charge in just 20 minutes. What if we told you, though, that everything would happen really quickly and that you would have a full charge in five minutes? That's correct, Realme is the company that has purportedly been working on developing new charging technology for its smartphones, and it may soon be released.

The brand is already well-known in the charging industry, and its GT line of goods, which allow 240W charging, is an example of items that are ready for the market. Although Xiaomi has not yet released a device on the market, it has demonstrated its own 300W charging technology.

Realme has now formally hinted at its major event this month, which will include the quickest charging speed ever recorded. This suggests that the 300W technology will eventually be presented to the public. The event is being held in Realme's headquarters in China from August 13 to August 15.

The business has discussed adjusting a number of factors to increase the charging speed and most likely provide safe input for the devices. We won't have to wait long for the big unveiling the following week as Realme will also demonstrate the charging technology in front of the public.

Regarding the gadget that would enable the 300W charging rate, the majority of reports suggest that the GT 7 Pro, which is expected to be released in October, may be among the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU. Reliable Chinese tipsters have also mentioned that the GT 7 Pro may have an IP69 classification, which would increase its resistance to dust and water. It's also expected that the gadget will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. But the inclusion of a 300W fast charging battery could be the most significant improvement.

While it is fascinating and alarming all at once to consider that a battery may be fully charged in around five minutes, we have seen charging advances work effectively and not turn harmful. We anticipate similar features from Realme's rumoured 300W charging reveal this month.

Latest Videos