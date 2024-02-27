Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED! Here's how much it costs tech company to make headset

Ever wondered how much it costs Apple to make the Vision Pro headset, especially with its several high-end components and new technologies? According to research by Omdia, the total bill of materials for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset amounts to $1,542 (about Rs 1,28,000). Read on to find out.

Apple Vision Pro is certainly not a cheap product, coming in at a whopping $3,500 for the base 256GB storage model. Although Apple claims that the price is expensive because it uses innovative technologies and a number of high-end components, do the components actually sum up to the entire selling price? Alright, no. The bill of materials, or BOM as it is termed, is estimated to be around $1,500, similar to most items. When compared to what you pay Apple for the headgear, this is a whopping $2,000 less.

According to research by Omdia, the total bill of materials for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset amounts to $1,542 (about Rs 1,28,000). The two Micro OLED displays from Sony Semiconductor, which cost $456 and account for 29.6% of the BOM, are the most costly contributing components.

After that, Apple’s own R1 and M2 chips are the most expensive, coming in at $240 together. Notably, the M2 is the same chipset that currently powers the Apple MacBook Air, its Mac Mini, and several other devices like the iPad Pro.

When compared to other headsets, the Huawei Vision VR device's display costs 39% of the BOM, the Sony PS VR2's OLED panels only account for 30% of the BOM, and the Meta Quest 2's panel costs 18% of the BOM. According to the research, the Apple Vision Pro should ultimately have improved picture performance, improve user adaptability, and become progressively more user-friendly.

Apple has not yet revealed the official launch date for the Vision Pro headset in India. Following its debut in the US, Apple is reportedly considering the UK, Canada, and China for the subsequent rollout. Although the launch date for India is currently unknown, there's a possibility of it being included in the later phases.