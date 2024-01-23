Apple is reportedly giving 25% discount to its employees on purchase of Vision Pro headset

Apple employees will be able to purchase the Vision Pro at a 25 percent discount, which drops the price of the device $3,500 to approximately $2624, not including tax.

Do you have a family or friend who works at Apple? If you treat them well, they might be able to secure you a 25% discount when you buy the Apple Vision Pro headset. According to a Bloomberg article, Apple recently sent out a message informing its staff that they would be qualified for a 25% discount when purchasing the Apple Vision Pro headset. Such employee-only discounts on Apple's newest goods are standard practice.

Apple has previously given discounts of up to 50% on items like HomePods and Apple devices. But the 25% reduction is also rather significant given that the Vision Pro headset retails for an outrageous $3,500, or around Rs 2,90,000. We'll take care of the maths. The price of the Vision Pro headset will drop to $2624, or around Rs 2,17,000, after the 25% reduction.

According to the reports, Apple employees are given a $500 allowance every three years that may be used towards the purchase of a Mac. This time, the $500 rebate also applies to the Vision Pro, and Apple plans to reimburse staff members for any costs associated with acquiring the prescription lenses required for the device.

Again, if you have a US-based friend or cousin who works at Apple, get in touch with them right away since there would be an additional discount of about Rs 41,000. Thus, the Vision Pro headset now costs just Rs 1,76,000, which is about the same as a MacBook.

In the US, preorders for the Apple Vision Pro headset was opened on January 19. The headset is expected to be on sale on February 2, which is two weeks later. There is currently no information on when the Vision Pro headset will be available in India, but according to certain analyst rumours, Apple plans to launch the headset in non-US territories during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2024.