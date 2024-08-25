Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 16 series camera details leaked ahead of anticipated September launch

    Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series next month. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly feature a 48MP primary camera, improved ultra-wide angle lens, and macro photography support. The launch event is expected on September 10, with sales starting September 20.

    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly set to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's Cupertino based headquarters next month. However, a number of important data regarding the camera characteristics of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have emerged before of the planned introduction, providing information that has not yet been recorded.

    iPhone 16 series to launch soon: Check expected camera configuration

    The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will use the same camera configuration as the model from the previous year, according to a report from Apple Insider. A 48MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, a 2x optical telephoto zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 0.5x magnification are purportedly on board. With an aperture of f/2.2 rather of f/2.4 on the iPhone 15, the ultra-wide-angle camera may see a little update. This may theoretically allow more light to reach the sensor and improve low-light shooting.

    Also Read | Moto G45 vs Realme C63 vs Vivo T3 Lite: Which 5G phone under Rs 10,000 is better?

    According to the source, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may also have capability for macro photography for the first time. In the meanwhile, fake photos and earlier claims have hinted that Apple would be switching from the diagonal camera arrangement of the iPhone 15 to a vertical pill-shaped camera cutout on the upcoming iPhone models, such as the iPhone X. According to reports, the latest modification will enable the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to record spatial video.

    When will Apple showcase its latest series?

    Thanks to tipster Majin Bu, an iPhone 16 launch poster appeared on social media last week, indicating that the new iPhone models will be available on September 10. It turns out that the poster was made by an ordinary user for amusement rather than being leaked.

    Also Read | Just got a foldable smartphone? 5 essential tips to extend its lifespan

    Nevertheless, a far more trustworthy source, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, has reported that Apple is, in fact, preparing to host its largest hardware announcement event of the year on Tuesday, September 10, and that the new iPhones may go on sale as early as September 20.

