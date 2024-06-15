Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Football Transfer Rumours: Manchester United eye Jarrad Branthwaite; Arsenal open to selling Rowe and more

    As the transfer window heats up, Manchester United and Arsenal are making significant moves. United are considering alternatives to Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, while Arsenal are open to bids for Emile Smith Rowe. Dive into the latest transfer rumours and potential signings shaking up the football world.

    Football Transfer Rumours: Manchester United eye Jarrad Branthwaite; Arsenal open to selling Rowe and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    The football transfer window is heating up with Manchester United and Arsenal making headlines in the latest transfer rumours. Here's a roundup of the most intriguing potential moves.

    Manchester United's Branthwaite Alternatives

    Manchester United have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Everton's promising defender, Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees have slapped a hefty £70m price tag on the young centre-back, prompting United to explore other options if Everton doesn't lower their demands.

    United have identified several alternatives, including Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, Lille's Leny Yoro, and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt . Internal discussions have particularly focused on De Ligt, with Bayern reportedly open to selling the Dutchman for around €50m (£42.3m) .

    Barcelona's Interest in Kobbie Mainoo

    Barcelona have expressed interest in Manchester United's teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo. The Catalan giants view Mainoo as a crucial investment for the future, but prising him away from Old Trafford will be no easy task .

    Chelsea's Move for Jhon Duran

    Chelsea are making strides in their transfer dealings, having been granted permission to discuss personal terms with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. A deal in the region of £40m is reportedly close to being agreed .

    Sergi Roberto's La Liga Options

    Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has caught the eye of several La Liga clubs. With his future at Camp Nou uncertain, multiple sides have approached the versatile midfielder about a potential move away from the Catalan giants .

    Nacho Fernandez and Al Ittihad

    Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is in talks with former Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad regarding a move to the Middle East. Negotiations are ongoing as Fernandez weighs his options .

    Tottenham's Interest in Eberechi Eze

    Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. Spurs are reportedly willing to meet his initial £60m release clause, indicating how highly they rate the attacking midfielder .

    Arsenal Open to Losing Emile Smith Rowe

    In a surprising move, Arsenal are open to listening to bids for their young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. The Gunners have set a £30m valuation for the talented playmaker .

    Bayern Munich's Pursuit of Joao Palhinha

    Bayern Munich remain determined to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, despite having two previous bids rejected by the Premier League club. The Bavarian giants continue to negotiate in hopes of securing the Portuguese international .

    Fulham's Contingency for Palhinha: Kalvin Phillips

    In light of Bayern Munich's interest in Joao Palhinha, Fulham have identified Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as a potential replacement should Palhinha depart for the Allianz Arena .

    Arsenal's Interest in Amadou Onana

    Everton's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has attracted interest from Arsenal. However, the Gunners will need to meet Everton's £50m asking price to secure his services .

    Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Dilemma

    Real Madrid are considering Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a potential backup option if they fail to extend Andriy Lunin's contract. The Madrid giants are preparing for all contingencies in their goalkeeping department .

    Liverpool's Confidence in Retaining Van Dijk

    Liverpool are optimistic about extending Virgil van Dijk's contract, confident that the Dutch defender will remain at Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs .

    As the transfer window progresses, these rumours will undoubtedly evolve. Football fans can expect plenty of twists and turns as clubs moves to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.

    Also Read: Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany osf

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a 'little note' at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane osf

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane

    football 'In Paris, I wasn't good' - Lionel Messi reflects on difficult times at Paris Saint-Germain F.C. osf

    ‘In Paris, I wasn’t good’ – Lionel Messi reflects on difficult times at Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

    Edin Terzic leaves Borussia Dortmund after remarkable tenure at the German club osf

    Edin Terzic leaves Borussia Dortmund after remarkable tenure at the German club

    EURO 2024: Five must-watch group stage matches of the mega event osf

    EURO 2024: Five must-watch group stage matches of the mega event

    Recent Stories

    Pawan Kalyan's Russian wife applying tika, performing aarti takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video anr

    Pawan Kalyan's Russian wife applying tika, performing aarti takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video

    Uttarakhand Several people killed as tempo falls into gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway (WATCH) snt

    Uttarakhand: 10 people killed after tempo traveller with 23 passengers falls in gorge in Rudraprayag (WATCH)

    PCB to enforce strict two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues after team's World Cup 2024 flop show snt

    PCB to enforce strict two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues after team's World Cup 2024 flop show

    India per capita income would exceed $15, 000 by 2047-48 claims EY report RBA

    India’s per capita income would exceed $15,000 by 2047-48, claims EY report

    Kerala: YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving license suspended over swimming pool inside car anr

    Kerala: YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving license suspended over swimming pool inside car

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon