Football Transfer Rumours: Manchester United eye Jarrad Branthwaite; Arsenal open to selling Rowe and more

The football transfer window is heating up with Manchester United and Arsenal making headlines in the latest transfer rumours. Here's a roundup of the most intriguing potential moves.

Manchester United's Branthwaite Alternatives

Manchester United have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Everton's promising defender, Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees have slapped a hefty £70m price tag on the young centre-back, prompting United to explore other options if Everton doesn't lower their demands.

United have identified several alternatives, including Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, Lille's Leny Yoro, and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt . Internal discussions have particularly focused on De Ligt, with Bayern reportedly open to selling the Dutchman for around €50m (£42.3m) .

Barcelona's Interest in Kobbie Mainoo

Barcelona have expressed interest in Manchester United's teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo. The Catalan giants view Mainoo as a crucial investment for the future, but prising him away from Old Trafford will be no easy task .

Chelsea's Move for Jhon Duran

Chelsea are making strides in their transfer dealings, having been granted permission to discuss personal terms with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. A deal in the region of £40m is reportedly close to being agreed .

Sergi Roberto's La Liga Options

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has caught the eye of several La Liga clubs. With his future at Camp Nou uncertain, multiple sides have approached the versatile midfielder about a potential move away from the Catalan giants .

Nacho Fernandez and Al Ittihad

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is in talks with former Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad regarding a move to the Middle East. Negotiations are ongoing as Fernandez weighs his options .

Tottenham's Interest in Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. Spurs are reportedly willing to meet his initial £60m release clause, indicating how highly they rate the attacking midfielder .

Arsenal Open to Losing Emile Smith Rowe

In a surprising move, Arsenal are open to listening to bids for their young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. The Gunners have set a £30m valuation for the talented playmaker .

Bayern Munich's Pursuit of Joao Palhinha

Bayern Munich remain determined to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, despite having two previous bids rejected by the Premier League club. The Bavarian giants continue to negotiate in hopes of securing the Portuguese international .

Fulham's Contingency for Palhinha: Kalvin Phillips

In light of Bayern Munich's interest in Joao Palhinha, Fulham have identified Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as a potential replacement should Palhinha depart for the Allianz Arena .

Arsenal's Interest in Amadou Onana

Everton's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has attracted interest from Arsenal. However, the Gunners will need to meet Everton's £50m asking price to secure his services .

Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Dilemma

Real Madrid are considering Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a potential backup option if they fail to extend Andriy Lunin's contract. The Madrid giants are preparing for all contingencies in their goalkeeping department .

Liverpool's Confidence in Retaining Van Dijk

Liverpool are optimistic about extending Virgil van Dijk's contract, confident that the Dutch defender will remain at Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs .

As the transfer window progresses, these rumours will undoubtedly evolve. Football fans can expect plenty of twists and turns as clubs moves to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.

