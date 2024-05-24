Erik ten Hag faces judgment day as Manchester United aims to halt Manchester City's historic FA Cup win

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, faces a critical test in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. With his job on the line, Ten Hag aims to spoil City's bid for history.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag aims to bolster his job security by thwarting Manchester City's historic bid in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Wembley will host a Manchester derby in the showpiece event for the second consecutive season. Last year, City triumphed 2-1 over United on their way to a treble-winning campaign, including Premier League and Champions League titles. City continues to dominate English football, recently securing their fourth successive Premier League title.

United left Wembley optimistic about their future despite last year's defeat, as Ten Hag had ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup earlier that season. However, the team returns to north London after a turbulent campaign, leaving the Dutchman fighting to save his job.

United finished eighth in the Premier League, their lowest position since 1990, and failed to advance past the Champions League group stage. Ten Hag attributed the team's struggles to injuries, but new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe might not be convinced to retain him.

Reported clashes with players Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have caused friction within the squad, leading to embarrassing defeats against teams like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. United only reached the FA Cup final after blowing a three-goal lead and surviving a penalty shootout against second-tier Coventry in the semi-final, highlighting the flaws in Ten Hag's erratic team.

England boss Gareth Southgate, former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna have been linked with the Old Trafford job. Ten Hag's chances of remaining for a third season would improve if they can disrupt City's bid to become the first English club to win both the Premier League and FA Cup two years in a row.

"I came here to win trophies," Ten Hag stated. "I'm focusing on the job at hand: winning the game on Saturday and continuing the project."

'Fight Until the End'

United, beaten in six of the past seven Manchester derbies, must win the FA Cup for the first time in eight years to avoid their first season without European action since 2014/15. While a Europa League place isn't the prize United fans dream of, goalkeeper Andre Onana wants to repay their support with victory at Wembley.

"It's been a difficult season for them and for us," Onana said. "It was tough for me at the start, but they stood behind me, so I'm very thankful. Let's finish on a high note on Saturday at Wembley. We will fight until the end."

City's dominant reign in the Premier League includes six titles in seven years, leading many pundits to label them the greatest English team of all time. Pep Guardiola's men narrowly edged out Arsenal by two points after winning their last nine league games, putting them on the brink of more history at Wembley this weekend.

"To achieve what we've done year after year is remarkable, especially in this Premier League," City captain Kyle Walker said, considering a potential second successive double. Walker attributes City's success to Guardiola's drive and intensity. "It starts with the manager. He's addicted to winning, and that rubs off on us," he said.

City playmaker Bernardo Silva noted that his side excels under pressure. "Sometimes at the beginning of the season, when the pressure is lower, the team relaxes. But at the end of the season, we always step up," he said.

