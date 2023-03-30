Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east’s Whitefield Kannamangala

    Park East is situated in the prime location of Whitefield Kannamangala in Bangalore East.

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east's Whitefield Kannamangala-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Ruchira Projects offering - the tallest tower with a liner floor plan in Whitefield Kannamangala. is thrilled to announce the launch date of Park East scheduled on 8th April 2023.

    https://www.ruchiraparkeast.in/

    Park East is situated in the prime location of Whitefield Kannamangala in Bangalore East.

    Join us on this incredible journey to owning a home that you can truly call your own. We extend an invitation to all homebuyers, investors, and channel partners to come and be a part of this wonderful project, which promises to be a dream home for many.

    Park East sprawling project spans 3.5 acres of land and offers a unique comprising two towers, offering a total of 284 apartments, with unit variants ranging from 2 BHK, 3 BHK & 3.5 BHK. Each unit is designed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring spaciousness, proper ventilation, and ample natural light.

    Park East is equipped with world-class amenities to cater to the needs of modern families. With a well-equipped gym, a swimming pool, a children's play area, a multipurpose hall, a jogging track, and a basketball court, the project offers everything that you need. Moreover, Park East also has an informal amphitheatre, an indoor games room, and a dribble court to add to its charm.

    The project is planned to have 2B+G+23 floors, Park East is registered under RERA with Registration Number PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/200123/005644, ensuring complete transparency and trustworthiness for our customers.

    At Ruchira Projects, we are dedicated to offering our customers a seamless and hassle-free experience. Our mobile app allows customers to stay updated and informed, making the entire process quick and easy. We also collaborate with a limited number of channel partners in Whitefield, ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of quality and service.

    https://www.ruchiraparkeast.in/

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Windaddy Review: Windaddy Live Casino

    Windaddy Review: Windaddy Live Casino

    Probo11.com New platform for the game lovers-vpn

    Probo11.com: New platform for the game lovers

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023-vpn

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Entrepreneur Junaid Dhebar implements innovative trends in his business operations to reach a wider audience

    Entrepreneur Junaid Dhebar implements innovative trends in his business operations to reach a wider audience

    Recent Stories

    India reports over 3000 new COVID cases highest in 5 months Delhi govt calls emergency meet gcw

    India reports over 3,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details RBA

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Captain KL Rahul acid test as LSG aims to do one better-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Captain Rahul's acid test as LSG aims to do one better

    3 weeks since FIR against Zonta Infratech's Rajkumar Pillai, Bengaluru Police yet start investigation

    3 weeks since FIR against Zonta Infratech's Rajkumar Pilla, Bengaluru Police yet start investigation

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon