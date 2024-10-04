World’s richest actor with one hit film beats Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan at $1.4 billion

It is a no-brainer that global stars Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Shah Rukh Khan, and Dwayne Johnson are some of the richest actors in the world. However, even after giving multiple hits, none of these actors hold the title of 'world's richest actor'. It belongs to a man who has only delivered one hit in his entire career and still surpassed the megastars.

Surprisingly, the highest-paid male actor in the world is none other than Tyler Perry. The billionaire is a dramatist, actor, and filmmaker. According to numerous sources, he is worth over $1.4 billion (about Rs 11,500 crore), more than any other male actor worldwide (Bloomberg, Forbes). The second most shocking figure on the list is comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who has a net worth of $1 billion.

Superstars Tom Cruise ($800 million), Shah Rukh Khan ($870 million), and Dwayne Johnson ($890 million) come after the two. Perry's most well-known role was creating and playing Mabel "Madea" Simmons in the popular comedy series Madea. There are 12 live-action movies in the series, 11 plays, and numerous TV appearances. Aside from this series, Perry hasn't done much in the way of movies.

Note that this list only includes male actors and is not comprehensive of the wealthiest actors in the world. If we take into account female actresses as well, the list starts with the incredible $8 billion net worth of Jemi Gertz at the top, followed by billionaires Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in the top five.

Tyler Perry not only earns from acting but also other entertainment gigs. Based on Forbes, he has made $320 million (about ₹2,679 crore) from the creation and production of Madea and his other plays and films. Being the only actor in Hollywood with a studio of his own, Perry can develop content directly from his studio, cutting out the middleman.

