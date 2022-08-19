Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Photography Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza to Randeep Hooda, 7 actors and their love for the lens

    On the occasion of World Photography Day, here is a list of actors from the Hindi film industry who are equally passionate about photography, as they are about acting.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    The Hindi film industry is blessed with actors who are skilled in more than one art form. Whether it is about being in front of the lens or behind it, there are actors who are skilful with the cameras. Apart from being great actors, they are also skilful photographers. And since it is World Photography Day today, on August 19, here are some actors from the entertainment industry whose photography skills will leave you impressed.

    Ranbir Kapoor: Even though Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, his photography skills are still known to his fans. Thanks to Alia Bhatt, who showed us that the actor really does a good job even as a photographer.

    Randeep Hooda: An actor, a keen wildlifer and also a photographer, Randeep Hooda dons many hats. Every time he has taken a trip to the jungles, the actor has made it a point to share some stunning pictures of the big cats and other wild animals, on his Instagram handle.

    Raveena Tandon: Similar to Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon also shares a love for wildlife. So, in 2020 when she went for a safari in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, she took out a huge lens to capture the wild in its wilderness.

    Dia Mirza: Actor and former beauty queen Dia Mirza also loves photography. If Dia is taking a getaway, you sure will see her posting some really interesting pictures on her social media.

    Richa Chadha: Not many must be aware but Richa Chadha to has a knack for photography. In fact, Richa learned the skill during her school days. In an old interview, Richa once said, “When I was studying media, we had lectures on photography. I am very interested in it and have also bought a film SLR camera. This has been my hobby for the past six years.”

    Vidya Balan: Her love for photography began while she was shooting for Salaam-E-Ishq, reportedly. And now, whenever Vidya Balan is travelling for work or pleasure, she often clicks pictures and shares them on her social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

    Boman Irani: Much before he became a photographer, Boman Irani, in fact, was a professional photographer. He has clicked pictures of many models and celebrities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

