Why did Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh get attacked with stone during his show with singer Shilpi Raj? (VIDEO)

Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a private event in Ballia, UP, with popular singer Shilpi Raj at a private function. Know what happened next

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while performing at a function in Ballia. The disruption occurred over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to perform that song, and someone threw a stone at him.

The police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the mob that was turning violent. People pelted stones at the stage where Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj performed. It was a private function where a crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi. Later, the police force was deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.

Someone threw a stone at the Bhojpuri singer and actor when he refused to sing that song. The event was videotaped, and the footage is becoming viral on social media. After the stone-pelting incident, he was also spotted screaming his disgust from the platform. While the programme had to be paused for a short time, it resumed after the situation had settled down.

Also Read: Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season

What happened next?

Pawan Singh questioned the attacker from the stage and requested him to come forward after being hit. Following this, supporters caused quite a commotion in the arena. The police used moderate force to disperse the throng. The event occurred in the Nagra area's Kavai hamlet, where the Bhojpuri celebrity was performing.

Pawan Singh exited the stage following the attack. The bouncer who was with him also left the scene. During this, the police officers present and the programme organisers were forced to employ minimal force, following which the situation returned to normal.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid HOT Photos: Supermodel ramps up hotness with her sultry looks in bikini

Who is Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh is recognised for his efforts in Bhojpuri Film Industry. He has received two International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Pawan Singh has appeared in films like Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019), and Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022).