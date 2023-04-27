Who was Christina Ashten Gourkani? Kim Kardashian's lookalike and OnlyFans model dies at 34

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model recognised for resembling Kim Kardashian, died at 34, according to her relatives. Gourkani's family revealed in a GoFundMe campaign that the content creator passed away on April 20 after a heart attack.

Christina Ashten Gourkani's untimely death was announced in a heartbreaking GoFundMe campaign set up by her bereaved family. According to the post, they received a panicked contact last week from a relative screaming that Christina was dead. Their world was "instantly shattered" by the shocking news.

The family was sent to the hospital after learning that Christina's health had drastically decreased due to a heart arrest. She did not survive, which was heartbreaking.

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying…on the other end of the line….Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying… After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," her family wrote on a social media platform.

Also Read: 'If Kangana can get security, why not me': Rakhi Sawant asks PM in viral video

Christina's death is being probed as a possible homicide, according to TMZ, and is the result of a "medical procedure that went wrong." Although rumours have spread that the treatment in issue was connected to plastic surgery, the family has declined to provide any information.

This devastating loss has left the internet community in shock and dismay, as followers mourn the 34-year-old model's sudden demise. The inquiry into Christina's death is still underway, leading many to question what could have gone so wrong during the claimed medical procedure.

The model underwent a "medical procedure that went wrong," according to the family. Her relatives remember her as a 'caring and loving free spirit who always took the time to bring a smile to everyone she met.' "Christina Ashten Gourkani" is a pseudonym. "I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the depth of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts that we feel without having you in our lives," they wrote.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to join Alia Bhatt in Met Gala 2023, know details

The article went on to say that the money was being gathered to aid with the model's burial expenses. "In this time of mourning our loss and shock, we ask that people join together to assist our family get through this, when there isn't enough strength... "We are grateful for the support you are able to offer our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to rest in eternal peace," the message said.



