    When Sridevi gave dog biscuit to Ram Gopal Varma; here's what happened NEXT

    Ram Gopal Varma, a self-proclaimed fan of Sridevi, once jokingly remarked that the late actress had offered him dog biscuits. This intriguing comment was made in the context of a TV show discussing Sridevi's illustrious career.

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    Ram Gopal Varma's admiration for Sridevi is no secret. The director once jokingly said that Sridevi offered him dog biscuits. What was the context behind this statement? While it might seem strange, RGV himself made this comment in Sridevi's presence. The context was a TV show celebrating 100 films of director Raghavendra Rao. RGV and Sridevi were both guests on the show.

    During the show, host Suma asked Sridevi about the films that defined her career, particularly in Tollywood. Sridevi mentioned classics like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari' and a few others. She concluded that 'Kshanam Kshanam', directed by RGV, was also very important to her career.

    This is when RGV playfully interjected, stating that Sridevi was just being polite by mentioning his film. He compared it to being offered dog biscuits as a gesture of appeasement.

    Both Sridevi and Raghavendra Rao laughed it off, emphasizing the success and impact of 'Kshanam Kshanam'. RGV, continuing his playful banter, said that Sridevi was offering him dog biscuits by praising his film.

    RGV's Profound Admiration for Sridevi
    RGV's adoration for Sridevi is well-documented. He has often admired the late actress, even admitting to idolizing her. He was an ardent fan of her work with legends like NTR and ANR. RGV even wanted to cast Sridevi in his breakthrough film 'Shiva' but couldn't due to her busy schedule. He eventually worked with her in 'Kshanam Kshanam' and 'Govinda Govinda'.

    Despite his deep admiration, RGV could only collaborate with Sridevi on two films. He was devastated by her untimely demise and expressed his grief through heartfelt social media posts. His admiration for the iconic actress continues to this day.

    A More Subdued RGV
    Known for courting controversy, RGV was infamous for his unfiltered remarks and provocative tweets. He often targeted individuals and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. While he started his career with critically acclaimed films, he later shifted towards controversial and often explicit cinema, tarnishing his legacy.

    However, the once-volatile director seems to have mellowed down recently. He has maintained a low profile, focusing on his work without creating unnecessary controversies. After openly supporting the YSRCP party and even making films targeting their political rivals, RGV has chosen to remain silent on political matters, especially after the TDP's victory. He congratulated the party and has since refrained from commenting on political issues, concentrating solely on his filmmaking.

