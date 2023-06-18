WATCH: Sherlyn Chopra gets trolled for her VULGAR dress, SEXY dance moves at her song launch

Model and actress Sherlyn Chopra has always remained in the headlines for her bold pictures and videos. The diva is also known for making shocking claims about the industry and her rivals.

She recently ventured into singing and launched her new rap song, 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge'. For a few weeks, the actress has been making headlines for the same. And more than her song, she is grabbing attention for her raunchy outfits and lewd way of promoting it.

Yesterday (June 17), at the launch of her song, Sherlyn's dance performance made quite a buzz, but for all the wrong reasons. Sherlyn was seen entertaining the paparazzi at the launch of her first-ever rap song, Yeh Karte Hain Judge. The song is said to be inspired by the actress's unusual movie choices and personal life, for which she is constantly judged and criticised.

A video that was shared by a paparazzo account went viral as soon as it was shared online. We see Sherlyn wearing an extremely all-black, bold outfit. The diva donned a black bralette, exposing her breasts, and paired it with tiny black shorts.

She also wore a shiny transparent mesh top and skirt with fur detailing at the hemline, accessorised with huge diamond earrings, and left her hair straight. She went for luscious makeup and added black sky-high heels.

Sherlyn Chopra trolled for her dance and vulgar outfit

The video clip shows the diva dancing on the hook steps of her new rap song. Many commenters on social media regarded her attire and dancing to be rude and inappropriate.

Many slammed her and even said that Urfi is a lot better than her. One said, "Iske samne mujhe urfi sahi lagne lagi ..we love u urfi," while another wrote, "Esko pata hai jitni behuda dress Pehnungi, utni zada attention milenge en media walo se." One commented, "Iska sayed alag level ka compilation chal raha h URFI k sath m drees k liye aur pagalpan k liye RAKHI k sath.

"Urfi ki Mausi hai ye," said one. One comment read, "Aunty ji on the floor .. urffi se dress churaya or Rakhi aunty se behuda harkat ki training lekr aa rahi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sheryln Chopra has worked in films like Kamasutra: The Revenge, Red Swastik, Naughty Boy, and others. She has recently done three back-to-back short films and a web series.