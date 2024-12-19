Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh passes away

Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh, aged 81, passed away in Shoranur after battling age-related ailments.

Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh passes away
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 8:10 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

Palakkad: Actor Meena Ganesh, known for her roles in films and serials, passed away at 81. She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Shoranur. Active in the entertainment industry since 1976, Meena Ganesh was a well-regarded figure in Malayalam cinema and television.

One of her most notable performances was in the film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum where her portrayal of a mother received much acclaim. Over her career, she acted in more than 100 films. However, Meena Ganesh had taken a hiatus from acting for over two years due to mobility issues, stepping back temporarily from her work in the industry.

She was also a celebrated theatre artist, performing with prominent drama troupes such as SL Puram Surya Soma, Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, and Thrissur Chinmayi, earning numerous awards throughout her career.

Meena Ganesh began her acting journey at the age of 19 with her first stage play and made her film debut in P.A. Backer's Manimuzhakkam. She had been undergoing treatment for the past five days following a stroke. Meena was the wife of actor and playwright A.N. Ganesh. She is survived by her children, director Manoj Ganesh and Sangeetha, and her daughters-in-law, Bindu Manoj and Sangeetha Unnikrishnan. The cremation will take place in the evening at Shanthi Theeram, Shoranur.

