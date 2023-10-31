Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan looks dapper at cocktail party

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi began their pre-wedding celebrations in Italy with a star-studded cocktail party. The glamorous event featured industry stars and marked the start of a series of upcoming festivities, including their wedding on November 1. The groom, Varun Tej, is set to wear a cream-gold sherwani, while Lavanya Tripathi will choose a traditional ruby-red Kanchipuram saree. The couple will also host an intimate wedding reception in Italy. Stay tuned for more updates on their wedding festivities

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan looks dapper at cocktail party ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi commenced their pre-wedding celebrations in the beautiful setting of Italy with a star-studded cocktail party. The evening was graced by the presence of some of the industry's biggest personalities, creating memories that will surely be cherished for years to come.

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan looks dapper at cocktail party ATG

    In addition to their grand wedding celebrations against the stunning backdrop of Italy, Varun and Lavanya hosted a splendid cocktail party on October 30. The event was a warm welcome to their beloved friends and family, offering the couple a well-deserved respite before the bustling festivities of mehendi, haldi, and a vibrant pool party. Guests were requested to adhere to the "Glitz and Glamour" dress code, and the gentlemen certainly lived up to it, appearing in immaculate white bowtie suits that added an extra touch of elegance to the soirée.

    The evening sparkled with the presence of some of the entertainment industry's most prominent figures, including the charismatic Allu Arjun, the ever-charming Ram Charan, and the flamboyant groom himself, Varun Tej. Each of them exuded a dapper charm in their sleek white and black suits, perfectly capturing the essence of the occasion. Meanwhile, Upasana looked stunning in a sophisticated black gown, exuding both elegance and confidence.

    Lavanya Tripathi chose a princess-like white dress that exuded an ethereal charm, while Sneha Reddy also opted for a white dress, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the festivities. The night was simply spectacular, with stars shining brightly both in the sky and among the attendees, creating memories that will undoubtedly be cherished for years to come.

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan looks dapper at cocktail party ATG

    More details about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities are as follows: The couple is set to tie the knot on November 1. Today, on October 31, the pre-wedding celebrations will kick off with a Haldi ceremony, a pool party, and a Mehendi ceremony. In Italy on November 1, Varun Tej and Lavanya will exchange their wedding vows. The event will be graced by the presence of prominent figures such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other members of the Konidela-Allu family, marking a joyous reunion under one roof after a significant period.

    It has been reported that Varun Tej will be adorned in a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani with a dhoti, styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. The bride, Lavanya Tripathi, will opt for a traditional look, wearing a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree paired with a long, dreamy customized veil.

    ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Wo ek dum rak raat"

    Following the wedding ceremony, the couple has arranged an intimate wedding reception for their guests in Italy. Varun will be seen in a Swarovski-embellished tuxedo designed by Manish Malhotra, while Lavanya will be dressed in an electric-blue crystallized gown with a dramatic cape.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH vma

    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH

    Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with late Sushant Singh Rajput Wo ek dum rak raat RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Wo ek dum rak raat"

    Mathew Perry once confessed to having crush on Jennifer Aniston? Here's what we know ATG

    Mathew Perry once confessed to having crush on Jennifer Aniston? Here's what we know

    Tejas Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Kangana Ranaut's film at Lok Bhawan RBA

    Tejas: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Kangana Ranaut's film at Lok Bhawan

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Farmers stage protests in Bellary over water crisis; Cries for Tungabhadra river echoes vkp

    Karnataka: Farmers stage protests in Bellary over water crisis; Cries for Tungabhadra river echoes

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu AJR

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH vma

    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH

    Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with late Sushant Singh Rajput Wo ek dum rak raat RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Wo ek dum rak raat"

    Apple introduces 24 inch iMac with M3 chip in India Check specifications price availability gcw

    Apple introduces 24-inch iMac with M3 chip in India; Check specifications, price & availability

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon