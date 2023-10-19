Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar'

    Yesterday, Raj Kundra had the trailer launch for his film, during which he got emotional recalling the impact of the porn case trial on him and his family.

    Raj Kundra is now making waves for his acting debut. He is about to unveil his biopic 'UT 69,' in which he plays his own persona. Yesterday, the businessman had the trailer launch for his film, during which he got emotional recalling the impact of the porn case trial on him and his family. Raj, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, was charged in a porn case in 2021 and was imprisoned. 

    During the event, Raj was seen in tears while he talked about the trolls his family received while he was in jail. "Family pe mat jao yaar, kya bigaada hai unhone?" he shouted out. While his fans in the room cheered him on, Raj took a brief moment to gather himself. To lighten the mood, Raj referred to himself as the film's sole hero and even imitated Shah Rukh Khan's iconic posture. 

    Raj Kundra's case

    According to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Raj Kundra and others were charged with creating pornographic content in a handful of luxurious hotels and distributing it via OTT platforms for monetary benefit.

    Raj was charged with cheating under Indian Penal Code sections 420, 292, and 293 (obscene and indecent advertisements and shows), as well as parts of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

    About 'UT 69'

    The film 'UT 69' is based on Raj Kundra's porn case and has all the details about the time he spent in jail and about all that his family suffered. The film's script is written by Raj himself and will be released in theatres on November 03, 2023. 

