    Urfi Javed labels Raj Kundra 'Porn King' in bold response to his controversial comments

    Influencer Uorfi aka Urfi Javed criticizes Raj Kundra's fashion joke, highlighting his past involvement in explicit content. Read her fiery response.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Urfi Javed continues to maintain her status as one of the most prominent internet personalities of our time. She consistently captivates her audience with her distinctive and thought-provoking fashion choices. Notably, the well-established influencer recently made headlines due to speculation surrounding her engagement. Urfi has now taken to her various social media platforms to articulate her sentiments regarding a recent comment made by Raj Kundra.

    Raj Kundra, a businessman who has recently ventured into the world of comedy, shared a snippet from his stand-up comedy routine. In this particular reel, he humorously remarked on the media's preoccupation his clothing choices and what Urfi doesn't wear. However, this jest didn't sit well with Urfi, a vocal advocate for both the freedom to express oneself through fashion and body positivity.

    In response, Urfi chose to share Raj Kundra's reel on her Instagram story and appended her personal perspective on his joke. She composed the words, “Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry porn king”

    Urfi's reaction underscores the irony she perceives in Raj Kundra's jest, considering his previous legal entanglements related to the production of explicit content for mobile applications two years ago.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Raj Kundra turns stand-up comedian, calls himself 'sasta Kanye West', 'Shilpa ka pati'

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
