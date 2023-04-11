Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing bizarre 'breast-painted' black dress, SEE PICS, WATCH VIDEOS

Social media star and actress Urfi Javed, uploaded a video while wearing a shirt dress with printed breasts. The post caught the attention of online users, and she was the subject of vicious trolling.

Social media sensation and actor Urfi Javed is known for her daring personas and doesn't hesitate to be vocal, even when walking on the streets of Mumbai. On Tuesday, April 11, Urfi stunned her followers when she shared photos and a video of herself wearing a black garment with breasts emblazoned on it. Yep, you read that correctly. Once again, The Bigg Boss OTT fame went awry, but not for the reason you might suspect.

She posted a fresh batch of photos in a black round-neck dress with printed breasts on top on Instagram.

She also released a video showing off her painted breasts, shocking her followers. She paired a braided hairstyle with dewy makeup to complete her outfit.

Urfi Javed claimed in an interview with a media house that at the age of 17, she fled her household. She also revealed that she had experienced both physical and mental torture. Quoting her, she said, "Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried comitting suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi. I was just 17. I began taking tuitions to support myself. Later, I started working in a call center. Soon, I decided to go and try my luck in Mumbai. I had no money or place to live so I used to stay at my friends’ houses. I did odd jobs, giving interviews and even gave auditions." After a brief time of difficulty, she claimed to have succeeded in a TV serial, and she then tried her luck in Bigg Boss OTT. She continued, "But she was kicked out in a week."

