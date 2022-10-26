Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed facing legal trouble? Actress' sexy outfits in “Haye Haye Yeh Majboori” have landed her in problem

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, who consistently makes headlines for various reasons, is in the news once more. Due to the recent release of her music video for "Haye Haye Yeh Majboori," the well-known TV personality has run into a legal controversy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, whose unique sense of style frequently makes headlines, is back in the spotlight. But this time, it was because of her most recent music video, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was released on October 11.

    According to a report, an anonymous complaint was filed against Urfi in Delhi for “publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.” The complaint was made on October 23 and the actress has yet to respond.

    Also Read: Hotness Alert: Bikini to saree-Amala Paul's sexy pictures; fans shouldn't miss

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi appeared in the music video as a seductive character wearing a red sari. The song has received a tonne of interaction and has surpassed 8 million digital views. Since it was released, it has been a popular topic on YouTube.

    Urfi kept her followers hooked to their social media accounts by providing snippets from the song before Haye Haye Majboori was released.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi Javed keeps performing the tasks she excels at. The actress has a sizable fan following and has become a fashion icon for many people. She is actively marketing her music in the interim. She was recently captured dancing to her new song with Siddharth Kannan in a video that the actor put on his Instagram feed.

    Also Read: Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

    The recreated track was composed by Gourov Dasgupta and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. Rajesh Manthan has written the lyrics. The song video on YouTube is described as, “Internet sensation Urfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori". It was Lata Mangeshkar who gave her voice to the original track composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Verma Malik for the movie Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.
     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
