Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed, who frequently makes headlines for her contentious remarks and daring wardrobe, discusses how her violent father used to strike her until she was unconscious.

    Uorfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says 'I tried committing suicide'
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    OTT Bigg Boss fame is not a new name anymore. Thanks to her daring and unorthodox fashion choices. She frequently appears in the news due to her divisive remarks and provocative attire. To add to the list, Urfi has now opened up about her horrific background and woes. She discussed her experiences growing up in Lucknow as a 17-year-old in a recent interview with a media house, revealing how she struggled with the pressure to dress in a particular way.

    SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Sauraseni Maitra's Instagram feed is a delectable platter

    She told the media house in an interview: “Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried committing suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi. I was just 17.” She added that mentioned she even tried dying by suicide. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Speaking about how she struggled to make ends meet, the actress revealed that she took up odd jobs, including one at a call centre. Urfi stayed at her friends' while working various odd jobs, from teaching kids to working in a call centre to remain financially independent. She even revealed how her father had been violent and had abandoned her and her mother. Urfi, who lately went by Uorfi, described how her father used to beat her severely.

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend

    After she participated in the reality series Boss OTT, presented by Karan Johar, her life transformed. She's also starred in a lot of music CDs. Urfi is well known for experimenting with fashion, frequently wearing outlandish and daring attires. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    2023 TIME100 Reader Poll: Shah Rukh Khan tops list, Lionel Messi bags fifth position

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja AHA

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja

    Abhishek Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday AHA

    Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake's new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here AHA

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake’s new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after receiving backlash for his "murder Anushka Sharma's career" remark AHA

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after backlash for his 'murder Anushka Sharma's career' remark

    Recent Stories

    'PM Modi a good leader; Christians do not have insecurity in India': Cardinal Mar George Alencherry anr

    PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here is why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya against Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here's why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon