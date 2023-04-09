Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed, who frequently makes headlines for her contentious remarks and daring wardrobe, discusses how her violent father used to strike her until she was unconscious.

OTT Bigg Boss fame is not a new name anymore. Thanks to her daring and unorthodox fashion choices. She frequently appears in the news due to her divisive remarks and provocative attire. To add to the list, Urfi has now opened up about her horrific background and woes. She discussed her experiences growing up in Lucknow as a 17-year-old in a recent interview with a media house, revealing how she struggled with the pressure to dress in a particular way.

She told the media house in an interview: “Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried committing suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi. I was just 17.” She added that mentioned she even tried dying by suicide.

Speaking about how she struggled to make ends meet, the actress revealed that she took up odd jobs, including one at a call centre. Urfi stayed at her friends' while working various odd jobs, from teaching kids to working in a call centre to remain financially independent. She even revealed how her father had been violent and had abandoned her and her mother. Urfi, who lately went by Uorfi, described how her father used to beat her severely.

After she participated in the reality series Boss OTT, presented by Karan Johar, her life transformed. She's also starred in a lot of music CDs. Urfi is well known for experimenting with fashion, frequently wearing outlandish and daring attires.

