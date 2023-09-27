Tovino Thomas's emotional message after winning best actor in Septimus Awards 2023

Tovino Thomas won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday (Sep 27). He received the award for his exceptional performance in the film 2018, which was based on the flood of Kerala.

Malayalam youth icon Tovino Thomas has secured his position as one of the most sought-after young talents in Indian cinema. The actor won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday (Sep 27). He received the award for his exceptional performance in the film 2018, which was based on the flood of Kerala.

In "2018," Tovino Thomas took on one of the lead roles alongside some of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars. However, it was his sincere portrayal of Anoop, an ex-soldier, that stole the spotlight. Tovino's exceptional performance in the film, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, earned him the prestigious Best Asian Actor award.

Tovino clinched the Best Asian Actor Award, surpassing formidable contenders such as Iraqi actor Wasim Dia, Mark Lee from Singapore, Iranian actor Mohsen Thanabande, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto, Saudi actor Aziz Buhais, and Yemeni actor Khalid Hamdan. "2018," directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was also nominated for the Best Asian Film category. The film not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved remarkable success at the box office in 2018, with Tovino delivering a compelling performance as the ex-serviceman Anoop.

The actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures along with a heartfelt note. "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. In 2018, Kerala began to fall when unexpected floods knocked on our doors. But then the world saw what Keralites were made of…

Thank you SEPTIMIUS AWARDS for selecting me as the Best Asian Actor. It will always remain close to my heart… What makes this international recognition special is that this is for my performance in the movie 2018. This one... is for Kerala" he added.