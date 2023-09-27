Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tovino Thomas's emotional message after winning best actor in Septimus Awards 2023

    Tovino Thomas  won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday (Sep 27). He received the award for his exceptional performance in the film 2018, which was based on the flood of Kerala.

    Tovino Thomas's emotional message after winning best actor in Septimus Awards 2023 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Malayalam youth icon Tovino Thomas has secured his position as one of the most sought-after young talents in Indian cinema. The actor won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday (Sep 27). He received the award for his exceptional performance in the film 2018, which was based on the flood of Kerala.

    In "2018," Tovino Thomas took on one of the lead roles alongside some of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars. However, it was his sincere portrayal of Anoop, an ex-soldier, that stole the spotlight. Tovino's exceptional performance in the film, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, earned him the prestigious Best Asian Actor award.

    Tovino clinched the Best Asian Actor Award, surpassing formidable contenders such as Iraqi actor Wasim Dia, Mark Lee from Singapore, Iranian actor Mohsen Thanabande, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto, Saudi actor Aziz Buhais, and Yemeni actor Khalid Hamdan. "2018," directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was also nominated for the Best Asian Film category. The film not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved remarkable success at the box office in 2018, with Tovino delivering a compelling performance as the ex-serviceman Anoop.

     

    The actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures along with a heartfelt note. "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. In 2018, Kerala began to fall when unexpected floods knocked on our doors. But then the world saw what Keralites were made of…
    Thank you SEPTIMIUS AWARDS for selecting me as the Best Asian Actor. It will always remain close to my heart… What makes this international recognition special is that this is for my performance in the movie 2018. This one... is for Kerala" he added.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions RBA

    Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions

    Naseeruddin Shah could not sit through RRR and Pushpa; advocates for more nuanced films ATG

    Naseeruddin Shah could not sit through RRR and Pushpa; advocates for more nuanced films

    LEO Audio launch: Thalapathy Vijay starrer cancels audio launch for THIS reason; Read more rkn

    LEO Audio launch: Thalapathy Vijay starrer cancels audio launch for THIS reason; Read more

    PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman for Dadasaheb Phalke honour, calls her 'Beacon of Talent' RBA

    PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman for Dadasaheb Phalke honour, calls her 'Beacon of Talent'

    Nithya Menen reacts to news that she accused Tamil actor of harassing her on sets, says 'It's Very Sad That...' RBA

    Nithya Menen reacts to news that she accused Tamil actor of harassing her on sets, says 'It's Very Sad That...

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Sift Samra wins gold, Ashi Chouksey wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sift Samra wins gold, Ashi Chouksey wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P

    ISKCON biggest cheat alleges BJP MP Maneka Gandhi; temple authority responds AJR

    'ISKCON biggest cheat', alleges BJP MP Maneka Gandhi; temple authority responds

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Nepal makes history with record-breaking performance against Mongolia osf

    Asian Games 2023: Nepal makes history with record-breaking performance against Mongolia

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and speed of their rotation ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and speed of their rotation

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product rkn

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon