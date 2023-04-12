Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

    Niki Caro is the director of this action-drama movie, which will release on Netflix on May 12. The actress had last appeared as Darcy in Josh Duhamel's romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' from 2022.

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci AHA
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    The official trailer for the upcoming action-thriller movie, 'The Mother', was released on Tuesday. Netflix revealed the trailer on Instagram, with the caption stating: VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. Watch the brand-new trailer for THE MOTHER, starring Jennifer Lopez, which will be available on Netflix from May 12.

    The movie will begin streaming on May 12, 2023, and stars Jennifer Lopez from Hollywood. According to a US-based media outlet, Jennifer Lopez plays a mighty mama bear who emerges from hiding in the Alaskan tundra to protect her daughter in the movie.

    After the trailer was released on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Check out some comments: "And that's how you do an action thriller!" a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Omg, this looks so good!' Can't wait!!" "This will be the best Netflix Movie in 2023!!," an ardent fan wrote.

    ALSO READ: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's comeback with Roadies 19

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

    In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, Laurence is portrayed as a former assassin who abandoned her family and career to protecting her cherished daughter. However, when some of the thugs kidnap her 12-year-old daughter, she is compelled to come out. "I'm a killer, but I'm also a mother, and I will die protecting her", stated JLo's character in the trailer. The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal in significant roles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for being 'elite nepo mafia'; Here's what she said

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video RBA

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH) vma

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

    Lucky Ali 'Brahman, Abram' jibe: 7 singers who landed in controversy like him RBA

    Sidhu Moosewala to Adnan Sami: Singers who landed in controversy like Lucky Ali for his 'Brahman, Abram' jibe

    Recent Stories

    Gold and Dollar smuggling cases: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others anr

    Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others

    football UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historical record as Manchester City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Myanmar ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village several killed gcw

    Myanmar's ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village, several killed

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon