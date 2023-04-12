The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

Niki Caro is the director of this action-drama movie, which will release on Netflix on May 12. The actress had last appeared as Darcy in Josh Duhamel's romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' from 2022.

The official trailer for the upcoming action-thriller movie, 'The Mother', was released on Tuesday. Netflix revealed the trailer on Instagram, with the caption stating: VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. Watch the brand-new trailer for THE MOTHER, starring Jennifer Lopez, which will be available on Netflix from May 12.

The movie will begin streaming on May 12, 2023, and stars Jennifer Lopez from Hollywood. According to a US-based media outlet, Jennifer Lopez plays a mighty mama bear who emerges from hiding in the Alaskan tundra to protect her daughter in the movie.

After the trailer was released on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Check out some comments: "And that's how you do an action thriller!" a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Omg, this looks so good!' Can't wait!!" "This will be the best Netflix Movie in 2023!!," an ardent fan wrote.

In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, Laurence is portrayed as a former assassin who abandoned her family and career to protecting her cherished daughter. However, when some of the thugs kidnap her 12-year-old daughter, she is compelled to come out. "I'm a killer, but I'm also a mother, and I will die protecting her", stated JLo's character in the trailer. The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal in significant roles.

