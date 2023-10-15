Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's wait to play a detective on screen comes to an end; Read

    Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly reveals her role as Jasmeet Bhamra in "The Buckingham Murders," expressing her 23-year wait to play a detective character. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and marks her debut as a producer

    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    On October 15, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to provide an exciting glimpse into her role as Jasmeet Bhamra in the much-anticipated film, "The Buckingham Murders," directed by Hansal Mehta. The film had its first premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14, with another premiere scheduled for October 15. This film marks Kareena's debut as a producer, and it's a project she's clearly passionate about.

    In her Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of captivating pictures of herself in character as Jasmeet Bhamra. She expressed her excitement about portraying this role, which she had eagerly anticipated for 23 years due to her admiration for detective series. Kareena confessed to being a dedicated fan of the genre, having watched detective shows ranging from "Karamchand" to Helen Mirren's "Prime Suspect" and from Agatha Christie's "Hercule Poirot" to Kate Winslet's "Mare of Easttown." She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

    Kareena Kapoor Khan described how she was instantly drawn to the character of Jasmeet Bhamra. After receiving a 25-page synopsis of the film from director Hansal Mehta and producer Ekta Kapoor, she started reading it at 1 a.m., and she immediately felt a deep connection with the character. She shared, "On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be… Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears..."

    The film's premiere at the British Film Institute was a moment of both excitement and nervousness for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she embarks on a new chapter as an actor and a first-time producer. She expressed her emotions, saying, "It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows."

    In an interview with Instant Bollywood, director Hansal Mehta commended Kareena's performance in the film. He emphasized that the actress had ventured out of her comfort zone and away from her established image to play a character going through a profound sense of grief. Hansal expressed his hope that audiences would acknowledge Kareena Kapoor Khan for the talented actor she is.

