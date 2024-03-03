Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'That's so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO)

    Caught on camera, and now viral on social media, Chan and Zuckerberg are seen astonished by the watch, which Ambani junior was donning. Priscilla Chan is seen identifying and fawning over the watch, as Mark Zuckerberg also takes note of luxury on wrist.
     

    Thats so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Mark Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Amidst the glamour and splendor of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement celebrations, there's a trend sweeping social media. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are showing interest in Anant Ambani's opulent watch.

    The pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his spouse, Priscilla Chan. The pair may be seen on social media appreciating Anant Ambani's pricey timepiece.  In the clip, Chan is seen admiring Anant's wristwatch, which is sparking a discussion about the Richard Mille timepiece worth crores.

    Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg's wife, openly professed her appreciation for Anant Ambani's opulent wristwatch. Chan praised Anant's high-end watch in a video, adding, "Your watch is fantastic, that's so cool." When Chan inquired about the manufacturer, Anant said, "Richard Mille."

    The way Anant was seen interacting with every guest within this short clip shows that he has played the role of a gracious host, ensuring every guest felt welcomed and cherished. Anant Ambani’s genuine hospitality and compassion towards his renowned visitors serves as a reminder of the power of humility and kindness, even in the middle of the grandeur of celebrity festivities. This is a world that is frequently defined by wealth and excess.

    Pre-wedding festivities began with an enchanting cocktail party, during which guests were treated to a breathtaking performance by Rihanna and moving remarks from the soon-to-be newlyweds. The following day, the celebrations carried on under the theme "A Walk on the Wildside." Celebrities from Bollywood and Bill Gates, together with nearly 2,000 other guests, enjoyed the celebrations in the verdant settings of the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkha RBAnd

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand

    Rajinikanth reaches with family in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding (Video) RBA

    Rajinikanth reaches with family in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding (Video)

    Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH) gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are

    Recent Stories

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkha RBAnd

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand

    Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam anr

    Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam

    Xiaomi HyperOS rollout to begin from April for THESE devices: Is your phone eligible gcw

    Xiaomi's HyperOS rollout to begin from April for THESE devices: Is your phone eligible?

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update snt

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update

    After Pakistan, now China denies proliferation concerns after India seizes 'dual-use' consignment snt

    After Pakistan, now China denies proliferation concerns following India's seizure of 'dual-use' consignment

    Recent Videos

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon