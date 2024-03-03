'That's so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO)

Caught on camera, and now viral on social media, Chan and Zuckerberg are seen astonished by the watch, which Ambani junior was donning. Priscilla Chan is seen identifying and fawning over the watch, as Mark Zuckerberg also takes note of luxury on wrist.

Amidst the glamour and splendor of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement celebrations, there's a trend sweeping social media. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are showing interest in Anant Ambani's opulent watch.

The pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his spouse, Priscilla Chan. The pair may be seen on social media appreciating Anant Ambani's pricey timepiece. In the clip, Chan is seen admiring Anant's wristwatch, which is sparking a discussion about the Richard Mille timepiece worth crores.

Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg's wife, openly professed her appreciation for Anant Ambani's opulent wristwatch. Chan praised Anant's high-end watch in a video, adding, "Your watch is fantastic, that's so cool." When Chan inquired about the manufacturer, Anant said, "Richard Mille."

The way Anant was seen interacting with every guest within this short clip shows that he has played the role of a gracious host, ensuring every guest felt welcomed and cherished. Anant Ambani’s genuine hospitality and compassion towards his renowned visitors serves as a reminder of the power of humility and kindness, even in the middle of the grandeur of celebrity festivities. This is a world that is frequently defined by wealth and excess.

Pre-wedding festivities began with an enchanting cocktail party, during which guests were treated to a breathtaking performance by Rihanna and moving remarks from the soon-to-be newlyweds. The following day, the celebrations carried on under the theme "A Walk on the Wildside." Celebrities from Bollywood and Bill Gates, together with nearly 2,000 other guests, enjoyed the celebrations in the verdant settings of the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar.