Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

Sunny Leone's PAN card details were allegedly used for fintech loan fraud. She even accused India Bulls Securities of doing nothing to help her; read on

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has alleged that her PAN card was misused in loan fraud. Yes, this is something unusual that happened in Sunny Leone's life. She said how her pan card was used for fintech loan fraud.

Sunny Leone tweeted that her PAN was used to take out a loan of Rs. 2000. In a now-deleted tweet, the actress alleged that her PAN was used to procure a loan of Rs 2,000. Sunny tweeted, “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan." She added that a financial firm did “nothing” to help her.

After the issue was resolved, Sunny took to her handle again to thank the financial firm and said, "I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL!!! In ref. to my previous post."

Sunny even thanked the Indiabulls Securities Limited and Indiabulls Home Loans, “Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again.(SIC)"

Sunny Leone‘s tweet later drew many people with their complaints from other victims. Several complainants have claimed that they face show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took. This has impacted their credit scores as the credit reports have listed loans they had never availed as defaulting.

Afew months ago, a journalist Aditya Kalra alerted the issue and tweeted, “Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) Dhani with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN? In default already.”