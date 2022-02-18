  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

    Sunny Leone's PAN card details were allegedly used for fintech loan fraud. She even accused India Bulls Securities of doing nothing to help her; read on

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has alleged that her PAN card was misused in loan fraud. Yes, this is something unusual that happened in Sunny Leone's life. She said how her pan card was used for fintech loan fraud.

    Sunny Leone tweeted that her PAN was used to take out a loan of Rs. 2000. In a now-deleted tweet, the actress alleged that her PAN was used to procure a loan of Rs 2,000. Sunny tweeted, “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan."  She added that a financial firm did “nothing” to help her.

    After the issue was resolved, Sunny took to her handle again to thank the financial firm and said, "I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL!!! In ref. to my previous post."

    Sunny even thanked the Indiabulls Securities Limited and Indiabulls Home Loans, “Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again.(SIC)"

    Sunny Leone‘s tweet later drew many people with their complaints from other victims. Several complainants have claimed that they face show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took. This has impacted their credit scores as the credit reports have listed loans they had never availed as defaulting.

    Afew months ago, a journalist Aditya Kalra alerted the issue and tweeted, “Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) Dhani with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN? In default already.”

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings drb

    Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer RCB

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre RCB

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

    Bachchhan Paandey Jacqueline Fernandez first look as Sophie is out RCB

    Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a Happy Hobi Day RCB

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a ‘Happy Hobi Day’

    Recent Stories

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    Sweet terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal's comeback on Khalistan allegations-dnm

    ‘Sweet terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback on Khalistan allegations

    Setback for Yogi government SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti CAA protestors gcw

    Setback for Yogi government, SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti-CAA protestors

    Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings drb

    Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Simon Katich leaves SunRisers Hyderabad SRH assistant coach role; here is why-ayh

    IPL 2022: Simon Katich leaves SRH assistant coach role; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon
    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon