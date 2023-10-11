Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sunny Deol to be part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana', approached for THIS role

    Director Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in negotiations with Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.

    Sunny Deol to be part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana', approached for THIS role RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Yet another film based on Hindu mythology 'Ramayana' is in the making where Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Load Ram. The film also has Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Now that the film has big names attached to it, director Nitesh Tiwari has decided to another to the film's cast. It is said that actor Sunny Deol has been approached for the role of Lord Hanuman. 

    According to sources, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in negotiations with Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. "Hanuman stands for strength, and there is no one better in the Indian film industry than Sunny Deol to justify what Bajrangbali stands for." The actor has expressed interest in appearing in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' adaptation and in playing Lord Hanuman. However, it is still in the early phases of talks and nothing is confirmed.

    It is also reported that the makers of the film are planning to make a separate film about Lord Hanuman starring Sunny Deol. 'Ramayana' is only one aspect of Lord Hanuman's existence; there are many more to the story which Nitesh wants to investigate further with a standalone film about Lord Hanuman.

    The first installment of the trilogy will be shot from February to August 2024, with Yash filming his scenes in July 2024. 

    The film, which is likely to be called 'Ramayana: Part One,' will be shot in parts of Sri Lanka. Yash has set aside 15 days to film 'Ramayana: Part One' and all three main characters have completed their individual look tests and are eager to enter the realm of this pure love story - Ramayana - adapted for the big screen by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar.

    On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film 'Animal' along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The film will be released on December 01, 2023. 

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures RKK

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar denies to reveal 'unedited' version on OTT platform - Know details vma

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar denies to reveal 'unedited' version on OTT platform - Know details

    LEO Booking: Vijay starrer collects record breaking collection in Malaysia rkn

    LEO Booking: Vijay starrer collects record breaking collection in Malaysia

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut meets lieutenant Shivani Singh; reveals film's focus on unfair soldier criticism SHG EAI

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut meets lieutenant Shivani Singh; reveals film's focus on unfair soldier criticism

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee' to remake, upset fans react RKK

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee' to remake, upset fans react

    Recent Stories

    70 80 percent recovered Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever snt

    '70-80 percent recovered': Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity

    Dengue defense 7 practical tips to stay mosquito free gcw eai

    Dengue defense: 7 practical tips to stay mosquito-free

    From Neeraj Chopra to Harmanpreet Kaur - Asian Games 2023 heroes credit inspiring PM Modi for success (WATCH) snt

    From Neeraj Chopra to Harmanpreet Kaur - Asian Games 2023 heroes credit inspiring PM Modi for success (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon