South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps

A video showing the Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021) actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, struggling to walk because of the harsh flashlights and insensitivity of the papparazi has upset her fans and well-wishers; many have said, ‘Shame on these people’.

The toxic paparazzi culture is not unknown to us. Stars have been trolled, made uncomfortable, and subjected to cheap and malicious questions even in the past. However, the practice reached another level when the South actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was on her way to attend the third trailer launch ceremony for her much-anticipated movie "Shaakuntalam" on Thursday.

Dressed in a white pantsuit, she looked her best but little did she know what she was about to face. Samantha was immediately followed by paparazzi photographers as soon as she arrived at the location, although she felt uneasy around their glaring flashlights. The actress may be seen stumbling while walking in a video that has gone viral due to powerful illumination. Watch here:

ABOUT THE FILM: It is clear from the movie's trailers and songs that Guna Sekhar's directional will be a total visual delight for Indian film lovers. At a lavish event on Thursday, April 6, the Shaakuntalam crew unveiled the third trailer for the movie. Dev Mohan, a Malayalam actor, will make his Telugu film debut as King Dushyanta. Among the impressive ensemble cast members in Shaakuntalam are Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Menaka, Kabir Bedi, and young Allu Arha.

As the actress was clearly uncomfortable, a member of her crew was spotted requesting the photographers to turn off the headlights on their cameras. Yet, a poised Samantha won their affection by expressing her regret for being unable to pose for them adequately.

HOW FANS REACTED: It is indeed true that FANS are your backbone. Samantha's supporters came out heavily upon the paparazzi and called them out for their inhuman behaviour. One of her fans wrote, "Paps Should Understand her Condition & Off their Flashes," wrote a netizen in the comments section. "SHAME ON THESE PEOPLE...SHE IS SICK AND SUFFERING CANT HANDLE FLASHLIGHT..." Another fan said, “Really sad. Flashes should be turned off.”

