Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini

Sonal Chauhan, the star of the 2008 film 'Jannat', received severe criticism from online users and fans for sharing sexy bikini photos on her official social media account.

Since she made her Bollywood debut in Emraan Hashmi's 'Jannat' in 2008, actress Sonal Chauhan has established a name for herself in the industry. Although she has since moved on to perform in regional movies, she still has a sizable fan base on her official social media accounts. She frequently posts sultry images from her outings that make her followers drool. She posted yet another photo from her weekend on Sunday.

Chauhan recently posted a photo to Instagram while posing for the camera, sporting a tie-dye shirt over her bikini. She accessorised her look with a necklace and a large hat that mostly hid her face. Although, most netizens couldn't stop praising her and talking about her bravery, a few cruel trolls labelled her shameless and hurled abuses at her. The actress captioned the image she shared on Instagram with a hat and a unicorn emoji. Check out the post here:

How did USERS react: One comment read: "Bas yhi karna baaki reh gya or toh kuch kaam milta nhi." Another user said: "I didn't like that...achhe ghar me shadi kr k patni bahu mom ban k rehna tha toh yeh sab kya kr ri ho" while another sarcastically said: "It's never too late. Embrace spirituality and good respectful peaceful life." A comment read: "Aaisi Photos Mat post karo..Sara Crush Utar Jaega.”

Social Media Trolling: There have been other instances where something similar has occurred. In the comments section of celebrity posts, netizens and anonymous trolls frequently submit pointless and derogatory remarks. Despite awareness of the harm that cruel remarks may do to a person's mental health, coping with such trolling appears to have become a constant in their lives.

