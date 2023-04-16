Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini

    Sonal Chauhan, the star of the 2008 film 'Jannat', received severe criticism from online users and fans for sharing sexy bikini photos on her official social media account.

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini AHA
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Since she made her Bollywood debut in Emraan Hashmi's 'Jannat' in 2008, actress Sonal Chauhan has established a name for herself in the industry. Although she has since moved on to perform in regional movies, she still has a sizable fan base on her official social media accounts. She frequently posts sultry images from her outings that make her followers drool. She posted yet another photo from her weekend on Sunday.

    Chauhan recently posted a photo to Instagram while posing for the camera, sporting a tie-dye shirt over her bikini. She accessorised her look with a necklace and a large hat that mostly hid her face. Although, most netizens couldn't stop praising her and talking about her bravery, a few cruel trolls labelled her shameless and hurled abuses at her. The actress captioned the image she shared on Instagram with a hat and a unicorn emoji. Check out the post here:

    ALSO READ: Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

    How did USERS react: One comment read: "Bas yhi karna baaki reh gya or toh kuch kaam milta nhi." Another user said: "I didn't like that...achhe ghar me shadi kr k patni bahu mom ban k rehna tha toh yeh sab kya kr ri ho" while another sarcastically said: "It's never too late. Embrace spirituality and good respectful peaceful life."  A comment read: "Aaisi Photos Mat post karo..Sara Crush Utar Jaega.” 

    Social Media Trolling: There have been other instances where something similar has occurred. In the comments section of celebrity posts, netizens and anonymous trolls frequently submit pointless and derogatory remarks. Despite awareness of the harm that cruel remarks may do to a person's mental health, coping with such trolling appears to have become a constant in their lives.

    ALSO READ: The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ayan Mukherji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details AHA

    Ayan Mukerji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details vma

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral vma

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more AHA

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    Palak Tiwari spills beans on how 'no one' is watching Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her; know details vma

    'It's a Salman Khan film': Palak Tiwari admits 'no one' will watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

    Recent Stories

    Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch in India soon Check out all details gcw

    'Coming soon': Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch in India imminent; Check out all details

    wrestling WFI Elections 2023: Here is why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president post-ayh

    WFI Elections 2023: Here's why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president's post

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar set to make debut for Mumbai vs Kolkata ; Suryakumar Yadav leads in place of Rohit Sharma, Twitter reacts-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar set to make debut; Suryakumar Yadav leads in place of Rohit Sharma

    Class 1 student rapes 3 year old girl in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar detained gcw

    Class 1 student rapes 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar; detained

    Tina Datta HOT Photos: Bigg Boss 16 fame actress looks sizzling in latest Instagram pictures vma

    Tina Datta HOT Photos: Bigg Boss 16 fame actress looks sizzling in latest Instagram pictures

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon