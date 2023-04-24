Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos

Shruti Haasan adores body art. She just revealed a secret to her admirers in an interaction. She claimed that she had five tattoos. Each tattoo represents her character. She recently added a New Lord Murugan Vel tattoo to her body. Check read our post to learn more.

Actress and musician Shruti Haasan added another tattoo to her collection depicting Lord Murugan's Vel and her name in Tamil. Shruti Haasan, who has always been renowned for her sense of style, has had numerous tattoos. This new tattoo reflects her religious values and love of herself, making it meaningful to her.

"I have always been spiritually inclined. Lord Murugan's Vel has a special place in my heart, and I wanted to showcase my devotion through this tattoo," she mentioned. The star also revealed the placement of those tattoos on her body - Neck (music symbol), back (her name), wrist (rose flower), below the naval, and foot. The actress revealed her new tattoo in an Instagram Story, which caught the eye of many of her followers. Check out her tattoo:

Shruti Haasan has been working steadily in Telugu movies in the meantime. Her most recent appearances were in Veera Simha Reddy and Walter Veeraya, two of the biggest Telugu blockbusters, where she starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi, respectively. She has already finished filming for her roles in Prashant Neel's Saalar, where she will appear next alongside Prabhas. The English-language movie The Eye will also include Shruthi Haasan.