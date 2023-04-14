Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station

    Sherlyn Chopra said in her complaint that the accused sexually assaulted her under the guise of accepting payment for a video recording. When she objected, the accused yelled at her and threatened to kill her.

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station AHA
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    In Mumbai's Juhu Police Station, Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra filed a molestation charge against a financier on Friday. The actress said in her complaint that the accused had assaulted her under the guise of paying for a video recording; when she objected, the accused yelled at her and threatened to kill her. Mumbai police said, in a statement, "Case registered against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC. Further probe underway"

    Sherlyn gained notoriety earlier this year for criticising Bollywood actor Salman Khan for including #MeToo accuser Sajid Khan on the reality competition 'Bigg Boss 16'

    ALSO READ: Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
