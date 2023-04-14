Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station

Sherlyn Chopra said in her complaint that the accused sexually assaulted her under the guise of accepting payment for a video recording. When she objected, the accused yelled at her and threatened to kill her.

In Mumbai's Juhu Police Station, Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra filed a molestation charge against a financier on Friday. The actress said in her complaint that the accused had assaulted her under the guise of paying for a video recording; when she objected, the accused yelled at her and threatened to kill her. Mumbai police said, in a statement, "Case registered against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC. Further probe underway"

Sherlyn gained notoriety earlier this year for criticising Bollywood actor Salman Khan for including #MeToo accuser Sajid Khan on the reality competition 'Bigg Boss 16'

ALSO READ: Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case