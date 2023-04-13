Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharmila Tagore SCANDALOUS bikini scene: Actress spills beans on her most controversial movie

    Who could ever forget the much-discussed swimsuit scene from Sharmila Tagore's film, 'An Evening in Paris'? The actress made history by being one of the first Bollywood stars to appear on film wearing a bikini, shocking the country! 

    Sharmila Tagore SCANDALOUS bikini scene: Actress spills beans on her most controversial movie AHA
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    The bikini scene is still recognisable years later, and many ardent Bollywood fans occasionally bring it up. At a recent event in Delhi called Breaking the Boundaries: An Accidental Actor to an Idol, Sharmila talked about the famous scene.

    The veteran actress recently spoke to the press at an event in Delhi where she said,"When I did An Evening In Paris, my bikini scene was shocking. The public, including the industry, was quite surprised. I believe there were questions asked in Parliament at that time. Although it looks very innocent now, compared to the kind of films we see today,”

    She talked about an incident where she noticed a poster of that movie somewhere near her house, and since her mother-in-law was visiting, she had her driver remove the billboard in the middle of the night, not realising that there might be more on the way from the airport. The actress said that to be taken seriously, she must concentrate on becoming more than a pretty face. She admitted that she began "deliberately choosing" good roles and screenplays following Aradhana (1969).

    Work History: Sharmila has acted in several successful films. Amar Prem (1972), Avishkar (1974), Mausam (1975), and Namkeen  (1982) are a few of these. Sharmila always prioritised her personal life before the movies. In 1968, she wed Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and they had three kids: actors Saif and Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. With Gulmohar, Sharmila has returned to the world of films again.

