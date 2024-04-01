Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH

    Fans and many social media users shared an old Jacqueline Fernandez pole dancing video. In the video, she showcased her gorgeous curves and dance talents. The actress was spotted wearing orange shorts and a pink crop top.

    Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez is renowned for her exceptional dance abilities. Over the years, she has frequently released footage of herself at the dancing studio. On Monday, a fan reposted one of her sensual dancing videos. A admirer of Jacqueline recalled her pole dance, which set the internet on fire, in a Reddit post. Jacqueline is seen wearing orange shorts and a pink crop top in the video.

    The diva showed off her pole dancing talents as Kiiara's song Gold played in the background. The Housefull star smiled as she expertly danced with the pole. Watch the video below.

    Also Read: Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Know Janhvi Kapoor's beau net worth

    Jacqueline Fernandez live Pole dance
    byu/Marcoo1994 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    In 2021, Jacqueline disclosed that she has been pole dancing for several years. She routinely shared recordings of herself pole dancing in her dance studio. Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently made news for her dancing performance, Yimmy Yimmy, which was released last month. Jacqueline, as sung by Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajat Nagpal, lit up the dance floor with her wild dancing skills and curves.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Emraan Hashmi: Celebrities who own Rolls Royce

    Jacqueline is now working on a series of films. She will shortly appear in Fateh, directed by Vaibhav Mishra. Jacqueline will share screen space with Sonu Sood in the flick. Last October, Sonu Sood concluded the film's Delhi schedule. She is presently filming Welcome to the Jungle.

    The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Krushna Abhishek, Arshad Warsi, Daler Mehendi, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Zakir Hussain, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Sayaji Shinde, and Yashpal Sharma. Aside from this, the actress has an unannounced project with Jio Studios. This show will premiere this year.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star's wife to almost commit suicide RKK

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star’s wife to almost commit suicide

    Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    'Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check RKN

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check

    Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast RKK

    Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast

    Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, says 'I love him' RBA

    Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, says 'I love him'

    Recent Stories

    Police book Pondicherry University students for staging Ramayana play that 'outraged religious feelings' snt

    Police book Pondicherry University students for staging Ramayana play that 'outraged religious feelings'

    Congress poses 5 questions after legal relief over Income tax demand

    Congress poses 5 questions after legal relief over Income tax demand

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days April 1 to 5; Check details anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days; Check details

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus osf

    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    Kerala: 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki found dead in Anchuruli rkn

    Kerala: 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki found dead in Anchuruli

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon