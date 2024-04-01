Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH

Fans and many social media users shared an old Jacqueline Fernandez pole dancing video. In the video, she showcased her gorgeous curves and dance talents. The actress was spotted wearing orange shorts and a pink crop top.

Jacqueline Fernandez is renowned for her exceptional dance abilities. Over the years, she has frequently released footage of herself at the dancing studio. On Monday, a fan reposted one of her sensual dancing videos. A admirer of Jacqueline recalled her pole dance, which set the internet on fire, in a Reddit post. Jacqueline is seen wearing orange shorts and a pink crop top in the video.

The diva showed off her pole dancing talents as Kiiara's song Gold played in the background. The Housefull star smiled as she expertly danced with the pole. Watch the video below.

In 2021, Jacqueline disclosed that she has been pole dancing for several years. She routinely shared recordings of herself pole dancing in her dance studio. Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently made news for her dancing performance, Yimmy Yimmy, which was released last month. Jacqueline, as sung by Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajat Nagpal, lit up the dance floor with her wild dancing skills and curves.

Jacqueline is now working on a series of films. She will shortly appear in Fateh, directed by Vaibhav Mishra. Jacqueline will share screen space with Sonu Sood in the flick. Last October, Sonu Sood concluded the film's Delhi schedule. She is presently filming Welcome to the Jungle.

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Krushna Abhishek, Arshad Warsi, Daler Mehendi, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Zakir Hussain, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Sayaji Shinde, and Yashpal Sharma. Aside from this, the actress has an unannounced project with Jio Studios. This show will premiere this year.