Sara Ali Khan: 7 instances where she represented ‘next-door girl’ vibe online

    From being the ‘Pataudi Princess’ to the ‘Girl-Next-Door’ Icon, Sara Ali Khan embraces relatability and simplicity. Her love for local shopping, affordable fashion, street food, spiritual devotion, and humility have won hearts in the glamour world.- By Amrita Ghosh
     

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Not only does she repeat her outfits, but also exhuberates cheer and excitement wherever she goes. Today, she is a successful actress with films such as ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ in her kitty. Let’s have a look at seven such instances where the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress won our hearts with her sweet and simple attitude. 

    Local Shopping Lover: Sara cherishes exploring markets, showcasing her excellent bargaining skills with a passion for unique finds.

    Simple & Affordable Fashion: Sara's relatable fashion choices reflect her down-to-earth personality and budget-friendly approach.

    Foodie at Heart: Sara indulges in diverse cuisines, embracing the flavors of street food and dhaba delicacies.

    Embracing Humble Accommodations: Sara's preference for local hotels during Kedarnath visits highlights her appreciation for authenticity and simplicity.

    Money-Savvy Mindset: Sara's practicality shines as she questions expenses and finds alternatives, making smart financial decisions.

    Spirituality and Devotion: Sara harmoniously blends modernity with her visits to temples and sacred places, showcasing her spiritual side.

    Humility and Grace: Sara's grounded nature and upbringing leave a lasting impact, winning hearts with her humble and graceful demeanor.

