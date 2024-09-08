Salman Khan chants 'Ganpati Bappa Moreya', performs Ganesh puja at Ambani house [WATCH]

Salman Khan recently participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan's home. He performed the puja with his niece, Ayat, and was seen chanting “Bappa Morya Re.” Following the ritual, Salman attended the Ambani family's celebration at Antilia. He continues to celebrate this festival annually with his loved ones

Salman Khan recently took part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations alongside his family. The Bollywood superstar was seen with his sister, Arpita Khan, and brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, during the Ganpati puja at their home. In a viral video, Salman was seen performing the puja with his niece, Ayat, holding the puja thaali as the family recited hymns dedicated to Lord Ganesh.

The "Tiger 3" star was also heard chanting “Bappa Morya Re” during the ritual. Other family members present at Arpita’s celebration included Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and their sons, among others. Orry was also spotted at the puja.

After the festivities, Salman headed to Antilia to take part in the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, where he was seen conversing with Anant Ambani as they offered their prayers. Salman is known to attend both celebrations annually, having been seen last year as well, offering his prayers on the same occasion.

On the professional front, Salman has been working on his next film titled Sikander, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, which is slated for release during Eid. The actor has recently confirmed that he injured his ribs, asking fans to be cautious around him.

Meanwhile, Salman is expected to return as the host of Bigg Boss, a role he has held for over a decade. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to television as the show’s host in its new season.

