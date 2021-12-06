Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air

Crime Patrol, one of the most successful crime anthology series on TV to go off-air; read on

Top-rated TV show based on actual crime events Crime Patrol, a crime anthology series on television, is coming to an end. The show was first started in 2003 and was going strong and has a good TRP.

Crime Petrol is likely to go off-air for three months for a break and might return with no fixed date or time. Actor Anup Soni has hosted the show, and recently, popular TV actress Divyanka was seen as the host for the special chapters on crime against women. Many TV celebrities were seen hosting the show in many occasions.

Yes, the news has shocking man fans. This show was one of the longest-running reality crime TV series in India. And it has recently received the Milestone Achievement Award. Crime Petrol showed real crime cases across the country, and the makers showed how the police and authorities solved the cases.

FYI: Actor Anup Soni, who hosted that show, completed a certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.