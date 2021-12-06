  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air

    Crime Patrol, one of the most successful crime anthology series on TV to go off-air; read on

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 6:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Top-rated TV show based on actual crime events Crime Patrol, a crime anthology series on television, is coming to an end. The show was first started in 2003 and was going strong and has a good TRP. 

    Crime Petrol is likely to go off-air for three months for a break and might return with no fixed date or time. Actor Anup Soni has hosted the show, and recently, popular TV actress Divyanka was seen as the host for the special chapters on crime against women. Many TV celebrities were seen hosting the show in many occasions.

    Yes, the news has shocking man fans. This show was one of the longest-running reality crime TV series in India. And it has recently received the Milestone Achievement Award. Crime Petrol showed real crime cases across the country, and the makers showed how the police and authorities solved the cases. 

    FYI: Actor Anup Soni, who hosted that show, completed a certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.

     
    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral RCB

    (Watch) Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey? SCJ

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey?

    Recent Stories

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    IND vs NZ 2021 Mumbai Test Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    IND vs NZ 2021, Mumbai Test: Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting

    OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO RCB

    OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO

    Viral video better dot com CEO fires 900 employees in US India over Zoom call Watch gcw

    Viral video: Better.com CEO fires 900 employees in US and India over Zoom call; Watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon